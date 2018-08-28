Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman in her 60s injured in St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 21:47 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:47 02 November 2018

Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St Albans.

Just before 2pm today a cyclist was involved in a crash with a red Honda Civic car in Sandpit Lane.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the car was not injured.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and was reopened at around 5.10pm.

Sgt Will Hood from the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.

“If you have a dash cam fitted in your vehicle and believe you may have footage that could assist our investigation please also contact me as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Hood by emailing william.hood@herts.pnn.police.uk, to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 406 of November 2, or to report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Woman in her 60s injured in St Albans crash

46 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St Albans.

Man calls for action to tackle ‘dangerous’ parking around a St Albans junction

19:00 Franki Berry
The junction between St Albans' Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway, when it is clear of cars. Picture: Google Maps

A concerned man has called for urgent action against “dangerous” parking which he believes is an accident hazard.

Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

16:18 Franki Berry
A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

14:44 Franki Berry
The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

An award-winning St Albans restaurant is into the final of a winner of winners cooking competition.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide