Woman in her 60s injured in St Albans crash

Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just before 2pm today a cyclist was involved in a crash with a red Honda Civic car in Sandpit Lane.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the car was not injured.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and was reopened at around 5.10pm.

Sgt Will Hood from the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.

“If you have a dash cam fitted in your vehicle and believe you may have footage that could assist our investigation please also contact me as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Hood by emailing william.hood@herts.pnn.police.uk, to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 406 of November 2, or to report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.