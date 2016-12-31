Advanced search

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 07 February 2017

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Anthony Tree: 30, of East Lane, Wheathampstead, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on October 11, and failing to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

Stuart Hutchins: 42, of Davys Close, Wheathampstead, was fined £880 plus £151 costs and awarded eight penalty points after driving without insurance or a licence in Park Street Lane, St Albans, on July 10.

Luke Harvey: 27, of Cairns Close, St Albans, was fined £450 plus £130 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Charter Close, St Albans, on March 24.

Bruno Apicella: 31, of High Street, London Colney, was banned from driving for six months and fined £520 plus £115 costs after taking a vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified and without insurance in Sandridge Road, St Albans, on November 28.

Ruhel Ali: 35, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans, was banned from driving for six months and fined £200 plus £105 costs after driving without insurance on an MOT, and not wearing a seat belt in Vesta Avenue, St Albans, on March 3.

Anjali Perinparaja: 40, of Green Lane, St Albans, was fined £1,210 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points after driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vheicle in Beech Road, St Albans, on June 14, and then not reporting the accident at a police station within 24 hours.

Natasha Rubin: 32, of Battlers Mews, Radlett, was fined £200 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for driving without due care and attention in Battlers Green Farm open car park, on June 13.

Susan Merritt: 49, of Alder Close, Park Street, was fined £300 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 64mph along the 40mph A41 at Watford on March 23.

Tarek Ismail: 54, of Chamberlaines, Harpenden, was fined £350 plus £235 costs and awarded eight penalty points after speeding at 74mph along the M25 between J18-17 when a temporasry 60mph speed limit was in force on October 8 2015.

Derek Price: 64, of Marshals Drive, St Albans, was banned from driving for 36 months and fined £1,000 plus £185 costs after driving a large goods vehicle of passenger-carrying vehicle while unfit to do so through drink, in Coopers Green Lane, Hatfield, on December 8.

Jonathan Pearse: 30, of Shakespeare Road, Harpenden, was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid community work and pay £600 compensation and £170 costs after stealing a Mont Blanc writing pen, a black iPod classic 160GB and a Nikon compact camera and case, worth a total £520, in Harpenden between September 1 and 18.

Nathan Young: 25, of Southdown Road, Harpenden, was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £80 compensation and £310 costs after using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to believe immediate unlawful violence would be bused, in Welwyn Garden City on September 4.

David Thompson: 44, of King Harry Lane, St Albans, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £270 costs for damaging a window at The White Horse pub in Rickmansworth on June 6.

Michael Beach: 27, of Springfield Road, Smallford, was banned from driving for 36 months and fined £90 plus £170 costs after giving a breath specimen of 99mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in Tamblin Way, Hatfield, on December 17.

David Lewis: 38, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans, was fined £40 plus £115 costs after assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty, in London Colney on December 18.

Michael McConville: 52, of Bricket Road, St Albans, was fined £40 plus £115 costs for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Bricket Road, on December 18.

Darren Bridle: 36, of Napsbury Avenue, London Colney, was fined £120 plus £25 compensation and £430 costs for assaulting a woman by beatin in London Colney on August 25.

Lorraine Bridle: 53, of Napsbury Avenue, London Colney, was fined £120 plus £430 costs after damaging an Audi car in London Colney on August 25.

Dean Tomlinson: 55, of Laybroook, Sandridge, was fined £180 plus £69.99 compensation and £290 costs after stealing a hair trimmer from Boots in St Albans on October 5.

