The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geoffrey Goode: 69, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans, was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £9,823.20 after stealing £9,823.20 cash between December 1 2014 and December 31 2015 from an account used to pay for his sister’s care.

Elton Bierman: 39, of Fairhavens, Park Street, was fined £160 plus £125 compensation and £115 costs after stealing food worth £250 from Tesco in Harpenden on November 6, and a children’s watch worth £34.99 from The Entertainer toyshop in St Albans on December 14.

Terry Olton: 39, of Masefield Road, Harpenden, was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid community work and pay compensation of £202.42 after stealing meat products and alcohol from the Co-op in Harpenden on July 21, August 14, September 10 and 12. He was also banned from entering Co-op stores in Hertfordshire and ordered to pay £170 costs and £39.62 compensation after failing to provide a drug sample and stealing seven packs of rib-eye steaks from the same store on October 16.

Patrick O’Brien: 31, of Meadowside, North Orbital Road, St Albans, was fined £500 plus £670 costs after producing a fraudulent insurance certificate in an attempt to claim back a motor vehicle which had been seized by police for being used on a road while uninsured, at Hatfield on May 14.

Mark Hedley: 44, of Wright Close, Wheathampstead, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and ordered to pay £105 costs after being found in possession of a quantity of cannabis plus four cannabis plants, at the above address on October 11.

Stephen Lawrence: 47, of The High Street, London Colney, was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £200 costs after refusing to provide a breath specimen at Hatfield on December 6, his third drink-driving related offence. He was also fined a further £160 for driving without insurance or a licence, and £50 for failing to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

Peter Redhead: 57, of North Cottages, London Colney, was committed to prison for 17 weeks suspended for 24 months, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £200 costs after giving a breath specimen of 171mcg of alcohol - almost five times the legal limit - in Kings Road, London Colney, on October 7.

Peter McDonagh: 28, of Park Street, St Albans, was fined £360 plus £120 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to identify the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence between on January 7 at St Albans.

Natasha Leroux: 40, of Oysterfields, St Albans, was fined £675 plus £268 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to identify the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence between April 12 and May 9 at Stevenage.

Aaron Bowell: 30, of Page Place, Frogmore, was fined £153 plus £115 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 68mph along the 50mph A405 North Orbital Road at Watford on May 19.

Anup Chadda: 43, of Charlotte Close, St Albans, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence, at Stevenage between August 25 and September 21.

Marius Constantin: 30, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, was fined £65 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for driving without a licence in Hatfield Road, St Albans, on May 18.

Nicola Dulin: 49, of St Lawrence Way, Bricket Wood, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence, at Stevenage between June 13 and July 10.

Sophie Herren: 40, of Vale Court, Wheathampstead, was fined £400 plus £129 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 46mph along the 40mph Brocket Road, Welwyn Garden City, on May 20.

Max Morgan: 23, of Collyer Road, London Colney, was fined £274 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 110mph along the 70mph A1(M) between J7-6 at Welwyn Garden City on May 19.

Emily Smith: 23, of Stephens Way, Redbourn, was fined £1,100 plus £151 costs and awarded eight penalty points for driving without insurance, a licence or MOT on the A414 North Orbital Road, Bricket Wood, on May 21.

David Thyer: 75, of Artisan Crescent, St Albans, was fined £120 plus £105 costs and awarded six penalty points after driving without insurance in King Harry Lane, St Albans, on May 22.

Iustin Todose: 24, of Catherine Street, St Albans, was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs after damaging a car park barrier belonging to Herts police in St Albans on December 2.

Anthony Tree: 30, of East Lane, Wheathampstead, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on October 11, and failing to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 29.