The latest court results from the St Albans area

Jonathan Pearse: 30, of Shakespeare Road, Harpenden, was fined £215 plus £115 costs after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at St Albans on October 15.

Rhys Hewitt: 22, of Hilldyke Road, Wheathampstead, was fined £400 plus £115 costs after assaulting two people with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detainer of himself, at St Albans on November 12. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge for possession of a small amount of cannabis, and fined £200 for damaging the front windscreen of a taxi, also in St Albans on the same date.

Michael Ellis: 25, of Alban Avenue, St Albans, was fined £200 plus £70 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on November 28.

Ross Knight: 19, of Ken Davies Court, St Albans, was ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid community work and pay £170 costs after claiming he had been kidnapped and needed £40 to pay off debts to the offenders, at St Albans on November 8.

Andrea Noades: 42, of Glemsford Drive, Harpenden, was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £360 plus £121 costs after giving a breath specimen of 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden, on November 8.

Claire Smith: 43, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £52 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Mutton Lane at Potters Bar on April 22.

Balan Ponapalam: 62, of North Cottages, Napsbury, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on April 21.

Tiberiu Neauscu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Red Road, Borehamwood, on April 25.

Robert Morris: 55, of Romeland, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore on April 20.

Ioannis Klapas: of Carlton Road, Harpenden, was fined £240 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 78mph along the M25 between J21A-22 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on April 21.

James Hurst: 31, of North Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 92mph along the 70mph A1(M) at Stevenage on April 24.

Rhys Gill: 29, of Meadow View, Redbourn, was fined £220 plus £115 costs for driving through a no entry sign at the end of the Dunstable Road from the direction of the A5183, on April 20 at Redbourn.

Jack Clark: 27, of Broadstone Road, Harpenden, was fined £146 plus £115 costs after speeding at 48mph along the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on April 26.

Jacqueline Aldridge: 56, of Caledon Road, London Colney, was fined £576 plus £142 costs and was awarded six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence between May 4 and 31 in Stevenage.

Muhammad Allybokus: 23, of Kings Road, St Albans, was fined £57 plus £115 costs after speeding at 63mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on April 21.

Daniel Beha: 42, of Watling Street, Park Street, was fined £220 plus £115 costs for driving without an MOT in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on April 24.

Marie Evans: 42, of Sandpit Lane, St Albans, was fined £307 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 80mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a temporary 60mph speed limit was in place on April 22.