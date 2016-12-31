Advanced search

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 17 January 2017

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Comment

Jonathan Pearse: 30, of Shakespeare Road, Harpenden, was fined £215 plus £115 costs after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at St Albans on October 15.

Rhys Hewitt: 22, of Hilldyke Road, Wheathampstead, was fined £400 plus £115 costs after assaulting two people with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detainer of himself, at St Albans on November 12. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge for possession of a small amount of cannabis, and fined £200 for damaging the front windscreen of a taxi, also in St Albans on the same date.

Michael Ellis: 25, of Alban Avenue, St Albans, was fined £200 plus £70 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on November 28.

Ross Knight: 19, of Ken Davies Court, St Albans, was ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid community work and pay £170 costs after claiming he had been kidnapped and needed £40 to pay off debts to the offenders, at St Albans on November 8.

Andrea Noades: 42, of Glemsford Drive, Harpenden, was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £360 plus £121 costs after giving a breath specimen of 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden, on November 8.

Claire Smith: 43, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £52 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Mutton Lane at Potters Bar on April 22.

Balan Ponapalam: 62, of North Cottages, Napsbury, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on April 21.

Tiberiu Neauscu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Red Road, Borehamwood, on April 25.

Robert Morris: 55, of Romeland, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore on April 20.

Ioannis Klapas: of Carlton Road, Harpenden, was fined £240 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 78mph along the M25 between J21A-22 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on April 21.

James Hurst: 31, of North Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 92mph along the 70mph A1(M) at Stevenage on April 24.

Rhys Gill: 29, of Meadow View, Redbourn, was fined £220 plus £115 costs for driving through a no entry sign at the end of the Dunstable Road from the direction of the A5183, on April 20 at Redbourn.

Jack Clark: 27, of Broadstone Road, Harpenden, was fined £146 plus £115 costs after speeding at 48mph along the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on April 26.

Jacqueline Aldridge: 56, of Caledon Road, London Colney, was fined £576 plus £142 costs and was awarded six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence between May 4 and 31 in Stevenage.

Muhammad Allybokus: 23, of Kings Road, St Albans, was fined £57 plus £115 costs after speeding at 63mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on April 21.

Daniel Beha: 42, of Watling Street, Park Street, was fined £220 plus £115 costs for driving without an MOT in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on April 24.

Marie Evans: 42, of Sandpit Lane, St Albans, was fined £307 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 80mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a temporary 60mph speed limit was in place on April 22.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

French Chevalier honour for Redbourn resident

12:00 Andrea Pluck
Simon was

A keen volunteer with Down’s Syndrome has been honoured in a French ceremony for his achievements within the society of which he is a part.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

How Harpenden Asperger’s sufferer used Jedi mind tricks to cope with his condition

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
James enjoys music and art as a means of expressing himself.

An Asperger’s sufferer, who is keen to raise awareness and funds for an autism charity, has revealed how thinking like a Jedi Knight has helped him live with his condition.

Herts Ad Comment: You reap what you sow

Yesterday, 15:00
Herts Advertiser comment

There were many petty complaints made by a tiny cabal of neighbours as part of their relentless bid to close down The Brickyard cocktail bar in Verulam Road, St Albans.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Pub crowdfunding success near St Albans

The White Horse Kimpton support group.

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards