The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 10 January 2017

St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

James Tillett: 40, of Romans End, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 41mph along the 30mph Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on April 24.

James Richards: 32, of Batchwood Drive, St Albans, was fined £880 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance and MOT in Micklefield Road, Hemel Hempstead on April 19.

Michael Mulholland: 49, of Park View Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 58mph along the 30mph St Albans Road at South Mimms on April 14.

Paul Holland: 41, of Coursers Road, Colney Heath, was fined £146 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on April 19.

Karl Tossoun: 39, of Pineridge, St Albans, was fined £392 plus £115 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding in excess of 30mph in Eddington Hill, Hungerford, on February 15.

Andrew Kiddie: 23, of Lower Luton Road, Batford, was fined £300 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance or a licence in Lady Grove, Welwyn, on February 16.

Justin McCarthy-Hill: 49, of Manland Way, Harpenden, was fined £500 plus £135 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 59mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on February 15.

Laura Moody: 52, of Hatfield Road, St Albans, was fined £435 plus £128 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A1057 Hatfield Road in St Albans on February 23. She was fined a further £435 and awarded three more points for speeding at 58mph along the M6 southbound at Swinford when there was a temporary 50mph speed limit in place, on February 26.

Simeon McKellar: 28, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood, was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for 17 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work, and costs of £200 for driving while disqualified and without insurance in Vesta Avenue, St Albans, on October 18.

Rowan Goulding: 26, of Grosvenor Road, St Albans, was fined £160 plus £115 costs after being found in possession of 12 wraps of alprazolam, a blister pack of eight tablets of diazepam and a small quantity of cannabis, in St Albans on September 24.

Rodney Clarke: 43, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was fined £25 plus £170 costs for sending a Facebook message in breach of a non-molestation order, in St Albans on October 25.

