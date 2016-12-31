The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Kayes Ibrahim: 39, of Moss Side, Bricket Wood, was fined £130 plus £105 costs after illegally using a Blue Badge in Watford on April 4.

Paul Lee: 39, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was fined £111 plus £4 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 17.

Masah Naqi: 18, of Blandford Road, St Albans, was fined £220 plus £5 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near St Albans station on July 27.

Robert Raduska: 27, of Stewart Street, Harpenden, was fined £220 plus £7.30 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Harpenden on September 11.

Andrew Reynolds: 60, of Long Acres, St Albans, was fined £300 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on August 11.

Kamruz Zaman: 22, of Collyer Road, London Colney, was fined £40 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 6.

Danny Laverty: 31, of Hill End Lane, St Albans, was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £280 compensation and £200 costs after stealing meat worth £100 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 4, food worth £80 from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and food worth £73, also from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and meat worth £100 and £70 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 20 and November 9.

Philip Brand: 61, of Portman Close, St Albans, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £635 costs after assaulting a woman by beating at St Albans on March 1, 14 and 31.

John O’Connor: 45, of Trowley Hill Road, Flamstead, was fined £185 plus £20 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding on the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on October 15.

Muhammad Allybokus: 23, of Kings Road, St Albans, was fined £57 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 63mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place, on April 21.

Jacqueline Aldridge: 56, of Caledon Road, London Colney, was fined £576 plus £142 costs and six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence, in Stevenage between May 4 and 31.

Daniel Beha: 42, of Watling Street, Park Street, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving without an MOT in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on April 24.

Jack Clark: 27, of Broadstone Road, Harpenden, was fined £146 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 48mph along the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on April 26.

Marie Evans: 42, of Sandpit Lane, St Albans, was fined £307 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 80mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a 60mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 22.

Rhys Gill: 29, of Meadow View, Redbourn, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving through a no entry sign in Dunstable Road, Redbourn, on April 20.

James Hurst: 31, of North Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 92mph along the 70mph A1(M) at Stevenage on April 24.

Ioannis Klapas: of Carlton Road, Harpenden, was fined £240 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points after speeding at 78mph along the M25 between J21A-22 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 21.

Robert Morris: 55, of Romeland, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, St Albans, on April 20.

Tiberlu Neacsu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Red Road, Borehamwood, on April 25.

Bala Ponapalam: 62, of North Cottages, Napsbury, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on April 21.

Claire Smith: 43, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £52 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Mutton Lane at Potters Bar on April 22.