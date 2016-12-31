Advanced search

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 03 January 2017

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Comment

Kayes Ibrahim: 39, of Moss Side, Bricket Wood, was fined £130 plus £105 costs after illegally using a Blue Badge in Watford on April 4.

Paul Lee: 39, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was fined £111 plus £4 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 17.

Masah Naqi: 18, of Blandford Road, St Albans, was fined £220 plus £5 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near St Albans station on July 27.

Robert Raduska: 27, of Stewart Street, Harpenden, was fined £220 plus £7.30 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Harpenden on September 11.

Andrew Reynolds: 60, of Long Acres, St Albans, was fined £300 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on August 11.

Kamruz Zaman: 22, of Collyer Road, London Colney, was fined £40 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 6.

Danny Laverty: 31, of Hill End Lane, St Albans, was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £280 compensation and £200 costs after stealing meat worth £100 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 4, food worth £80 from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and food worth £73, also from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and meat worth £100 and £70 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 20 and November 9.

Philip Brand: 61, of Portman Close, St Albans, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £635 costs after assaulting a woman by beating at St Albans on March 1, 14 and 31.

John O’Connor: 45, of Trowley Hill Road, Flamstead, was fined £185 plus £20 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding on the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on October 15.

Muhammad Allybokus: 23, of Kings Road, St Albans, was fined £57 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 63mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place, on April 21.

Jacqueline Aldridge: 56, of Caledon Road, London Colney, was fined £576 plus £142 costs and six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence, in Stevenage between May 4 and 31.

Daniel Beha: 42, of Watling Street, Park Street, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving without an MOT in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on April 24.

Jack Clark: 27, of Broadstone Road, Harpenden, was fined £146 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 48mph along the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on April 26.

Marie Evans: 42, of Sandpit Lane, St Albans, was fined £307 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 80mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a 60mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 22.

Rhys Gill: 29, of Meadow View, Redbourn, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving through a no entry sign in Dunstable Road, Redbourn, on April 20.

James Hurst: 31, of North Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 92mph along the 70mph A1(M) at Stevenage on April 24.

Ioannis Klapas: of Carlton Road, Harpenden, was fined £240 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points after speeding at 78mph along the M25 between J21A-22 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 21.

Robert Morris: 55, of Romeland, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, St Albans, on April 20.

Tiberlu Neacsu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Red Road, Borehamwood, on April 25.

Bala Ponapalam: 62, of North Cottages, Napsbury, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on April 21.

Claire Smith: 43, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £52 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Mutton Lane at Potters Bar on April 22.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Yesterday, 16:35 Madeleine Burton
Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Harpenden just before Christmas.

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Yesterday, 15:00 Madeleine Burton
Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

A top St Albans secondary school can call itself world class after being awarded a quality mark to demonstrate its pedigree.

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Yesterday, 12:00 Debbie White
Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Yesterday, 06:00
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards