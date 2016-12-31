The latest court results from the St Albans area
06:00 03 January 2017
Archant
Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Kayes Ibrahim: 39, of Moss Side, Bricket Wood, was fined £130 plus £105 costs after illegally using a Blue Badge in Watford on April 4.
Paul Lee: 39, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was fined £111 plus £4 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 17.
Masah Naqi: 18, of Blandford Road, St Albans, was fined £220 plus £5 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near St Albans station on July 27.
Robert Raduska: 27, of Stewart Street, Harpenden, was fined £220 plus £7.30 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Harpenden on September 11.
Andrew Reynolds: 60, of Long Acres, St Albans, was fined £300 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on August 11.
Kamruz Zaman: 22, of Collyer Road, London Colney, was fined £40 plus £11.60 compensation and £155 costs after failing to hand over a ticket for inspection at St Albans on September 6.
Danny Laverty: 31, of Hill End Lane, St Albans, was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £280 compensation and £200 costs after stealing meat worth £100 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 4, food worth £80 from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and food worth £73, also from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth on November 2, and meat worth £100 and £70 from M&S Simply Food at the BP Filing Station on Stevenage Road, Hitchin, on October 20 and November 9.
Philip Brand: 61, of Portman Close, St Albans, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £635 costs after assaulting a woman by beating at St Albans on March 1, 14 and 31.
John O’Connor: 45, of Trowley Hill Road, Flamstead, was fined £185 plus £20 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding on the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on October 15.
Muhammad Allybokus: 23, of Kings Road, St Albans, was fined £57 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 63mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place, on April 21.
Jacqueline Aldridge: 56, of Caledon Road, London Colney, was fined £576 plus £142 costs and six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using her vehicle when it was involved in an offence, in Stevenage between May 4 and 31.
Daniel Beha: 42, of Watling Street, Park Street, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving without an MOT in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on April 24.
Jack Clark: 27, of Broadstone Road, Harpenden, was fined £146 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 48mph along the 40mph A414 St Albans Road at Hemel Hempstead on April 26.
Marie Evans: 42, of Sandpit Lane, St Albans, was fined £307 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 80mph along the M25 between J20-19 when a 60mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 22.
Rhys Gill: 29, of Meadow View, Redbourn, was fined £220 plus £115 costs after driving through a no entry sign in Dunstable Road, Redbourn, on April 20.
James Hurst: 31, of North Close, St Albans, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 92mph along the 70mph A1(M) at Stevenage on April 24.
Ioannis Klapas: of Carlton Road, Harpenden, was fined £240 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points after speeding at 78mph along the M25 between J21A-22 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 21.
Robert Morris: 55, of Romeland, St Albans, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, St Albans, on April 20.
Tiberlu Neacsu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Red Road, Borehamwood, on April 25.
Bala Ponapalam: 62, of North Cottages, Napsbury, was fined £115 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on April 21.
Claire Smith: 43, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £52 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Mutton Lane at Potters Bar on April 22.