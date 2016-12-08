The latest court results from the St Albans area
06:00 27 December 2016
Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Edyta Janusik: 30, of North Orbital Road, St Albans, was fined £110 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 65mph along the M25 between J17-18 when a 50mph temporary speed limit was in place on April 19.
David Holmes: 37, of Sandridge Road, St Albans, was banned from driving for 14 days and fined £518 plus £136 costs after speeding at 89mph along the 30mph Northern Perimeter Road West at Heathrow on January 9.
Jamie Smith: 36, of Sleapshyde Lane, Smallford, was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending and fined £405 plus £126 costs after driving without insurance in Radlett Road, Colney Street, on January 15.
Lee Palmer: 19, of Cotlandswick, London Colney, was fined £585 plus £129 costs and awarded with six penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence in High Street, London Colney, on February 29.
Daniel Aldridge: 40, of Hall Gardens, Colney Heath, was fined £80 plus £50 compensation and £115 costs after assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at St Albans on October 27.
Richard O’Sullivan: 53, of Grosvenor Road, St Albans, was made subject to a curfew from 9.30pm-8am daily until March 20 2017 and ordered to pay £50 compensation after assaulting a woman by beating in St Albans on September 17, assaulting a man by beating on June 2 in St Albans, using threatening, ausive or insulting words or behaviour towards a PCSO with intent to cause a fear of violence, in St Albans on May 1, obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty on the same date, and committing an indecent act by urinating in a public place, namely Bricket Road, also on May 1.
Philippa Havard: 55, of Hopkins Crescent, Sandridge, was committed to prison for six weeks and ordered to pay £30 compensation after stealing meat worth £30 from the Co-op in Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead, on August 6, meat of an unknown value from BP South Mimms on September 25, a pair of glasses worth £125 from Specsavers in Stevenage on June 21, two electronic cleaners worth £139.98 from Lakeland in Watford on June 23, meat and cheese worth £60.83 from the Co-op in Hatfield on July 14, meat, cheese and a cup of coffee worth £54.50 from Sainsbury’s in St Albans on June 29, and meat and cheese worth £60 from Sainsbury’s in St Albans on July 14.
Katherine Ashworth: 38, of Abbots Avenue West, St Albans, was committed to prison for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £115 costs after stealing items of perfume and clothing worth £321.85 from TK Maxx in Watford on October 10, perfume worth £88.50 from Boots in Borehamwood on October 27, failing to attend a drug assessment at Hatfield Police Station on October 26, being in possession of a Stanley knife at B&Q in Watford on June 22, stealing clothing worth £497 from Matalan in St Albans on June 18, being in possession with an article for use in a theft, namely gardening shears, in Watford on June 22, stealing electrical goods worth £224 from B&Q in Watford on June 22, stealing fragrances and clothing worth £477.10 from Debenhams in Hemel Hempstead on May 5, stealing clothing worth £365 from Marks & Spencer in Hemel on June 10, stealing wine of a value unknown from Sainsbury’s in St Albans on May 6, being in possession of a kitchen knife in Marks & Spencer, Hemel, on June 10, making off without paying for £20 of petrol at St Albans on March 21, making off without paying for £20 of petrol at St Albans on March 14, stealing clothing and meat products worth £161.84 from Marks & Spencer in Welwyn Garden City on May 10, failing to surrender to custody at West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on May 13, stealing clothing and homeware itesm worth £388 from Marks & Spencer in London Colney on July 29, stealing two bottles of perfume worth £109.50 from Debenhams in Borehamwood on October 27, stealing various toy items worth £78 from Sainsbury’s in St Albans on October 21, stealing cordless drills worth £262.34 from Homebase in St Albans on October 16, stealing cosmetic goods worth £274 from Boots in St Albans on October 4, failing to attend a follow-up drugs assessment at Hatfield on July 19, stealing alcohol, clothing and electricals worth £270 from Sainsbury’s in The Hyde, NW9, on August 20, stealing groceries worth £478.86 from Waitrose in Langstone Way, NW7, on August 15, stealing grocery items worth £227.13 from Morrisons in St Albans on July 17, and failing to surrender to custody at West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on August 4.
Justin Sycamore: 38, of Bricket Road, St Albans, was ordered to have treatment for drug dependency for six months and pay £170 costs after stealing perfume worth £141.30 from Debenhams in Borehamwood on November 10.
Jason Johnstone: 42, of Coach Mews, St Albans, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on August 23.