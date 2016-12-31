The latest court results for the St Albans area

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Stacey Bennett: 35, of Grove Avenue, Harpenden, was fined £660 plus £129 costs and awarded six penalty points for colliding with a vehicle while trying to park in the Co-op supermarket car park in Southdown, Harpenden, and then failing to stop afterwards or report the accident within 24 hours, on May 15. Ms Bennett and her passenger were observed getting out of her vehicle to inspect the damage after the collision.

Laurence Boys: 35, of Watford Road, St Albans, was fined £660 plus £640 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to reveal the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence in Stevenage on April 12.

Jeanne Alce: 59, of Roestock Lane, Colney Heath, was ordered to pay £115 costs and was awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph B6426 Cavendish Way, Hatfield, on June 21.

Nicolae Bratila: 27, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood, was fined £220 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph A5183 Park Street, St Albans, on June 9.

Grace Cheesman: 27, of Canberra Close, St Albans, was fined £220 plus £115 costs and was awarded three penalty points for speeding at 51mph along the 40mph A602 Broadhall Way at Stevenage on June 10.

Kamrul Islam: 26, of Napier Close, London Colney, was fined £276 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance on the A1081 at London Colney on June 10.

Victoria Mammon: 35, of Laxton Gardens, Shenley, was fined £220 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 37mph along the 30mph Shenley Road, Borehamwood, on June 10.

Susan Morrison: 41, of Cockley Way, Shenley, was fined £80 plus £115 costs and awarded four penalty points for speeding at 44mph along the 30mph Shenley Road, Borehamwood, on June 10.

Tiberiu Neascu: 21, of Watling Street, Radlett, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to reveal the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence in Stevenage between June 30 and July 27.

Connor Pitt: 22, of Saxon Road, Wheathampstead, was fined £160 plus £115 costs and awarded seven penalty points for driving without insurance or a licence in Redbourn Lane, Harpenden, on June 10.

Barry Shepherd: 45, of Hatfield Road, St Albans, was fined £150 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 40mph along the 30mph Whippendell Road, Watford, on June 11.

Holly Tomlin: 38, of Bardwell Road, St Albans, was fined £500 plus £115 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 40mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore on June 29, and speeding at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Park Street on July 19.

Simon Moffitt: 66, of St Stephen’s Avenue, St Albans, was fined £300 plus £105 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 60mph on the M25 between J20-19 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place on April 7.

Sunny Mia: 45, of Northfield Road, Harpenden, was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £200 costs after using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a fear of immediate violence, in St Albans on December 28, and failing to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 13.

Tayyab Mushtaq: 43, of London Road, St Albans, was fined £480 plus £370 costs for using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on August 6, September 12 and November 28. He was also committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months after sending a grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing message between July 4-30, and fined a further £380 for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on November 28.

Steve Kelly: 44, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending and fined £276 plus £115 costs after speeding at 37mph along the 30mph A412 Scots Hill at Rickmansworth on May 6.

Matthew Spavins: 22, of North Cottages, Napsbury, was fined £120 plus £535 costs and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid community work after assaulting a woman by beating and damaging a wall, in London Colney and St Albans on September 10-11.