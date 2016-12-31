Advanced search

The latest court results for the St Albans area

06:00 24 January 2017

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Majer Kang: 68, of Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70 compensation and £640 costs after damaging a plant worth £70 in St Albans on July 1.

Michelle Taylor: 46, of Shottfield Close, St Albans, was fined £300 plus £230 costs and was banned from driving for 12 months after assaulting a man by beating in St Albans on June 28, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, causing damage before it was recovered, in Barnet on July 13.

Marvin Karuthasami: 31, of Drakes Drive, St Albans, was fined £180 plus £100 compensation and £220 costs after assaulting a man by beating in St Albans on March 31.

Tevin Charles: 22, of Cairns Close, St Albans, was fined £100 plus £115 costs after being found in possession of 34g of cannabis in St Albans on October 5.

Richard Hossell: 50, of Bricket Road, St Albans, was ordered to pay £166 compensation after stealing Gillette razor products from Wilkinsons in St Albans on November 1, 4 and 11.

Leszek Kondraciuk: 35, of Bricket Road, St Albans, was fined £40 plus £30 costs for stealing food worth £75 from Morrisons in St Albans on November 17.

Craig Sutherland: 39, of Townsend Avenue, St Albans, was committed to prison for four weeks, made subject to a restraining order lasiting until December 4, and ordered to pay £200 costs after pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment between August 28-31.

Florentin Coman: 44, of Meadowside, North Orbital Road, St Albans, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded eight penalty points after driving without insurance in Watling Street, St Albans, on May 3.

Tammy Donoghue; 44, of Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden, was fined £440 plus £129 costs and awarded six penalty points for speeding at 51mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on May 9.

Denise Durant: 52, of Holywell Hill, St Albans, was fined £40 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 37mph along the 30mph A5135 Elstree Way, Borehamwood, on May 14.

Andrew Hall: 31, of Marten Gate, St Albans. was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded six penalty points for failing to disclose the identity of the motorist using his vehicle when it was involved in an offence in Watford on May 12.

Mia Ward: 44, of Royston Road, St Albans was fined £220 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after speeding at 39mph along the 30mph Drakes Drive, St Albans, on May 12.

Tahir Mohammed: 48, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded eight penalty points for driving without insurance in Drakes Drive, St Albans, on May 12.

John O’Brien: 53, of Meadowside, North Orbital Road, St Albans, was fined £660 plus £151 costs and awarded eight penalty points for driving without insurance in Walting Street, St Albans, on May 3.

Mohammed Rakin: 20, of Dellfield, St Albans, was fined £220 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points after driving while using a handheld mobile phone in Sandpit Lane, St Albans, on May 3.

Stanley Scrooby: 38, of Wells Close, Harpenden, was fined £220 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for speeding at 72mph along the M25 between J22-21A when a 60mph temporary speed limit was in place on May 11.

Luke Wallis: 25, of Longacres, St Albans, was fined £73 plus £115 costs and awarded three penalty points for driving unsupervised with a provisional licence and no L plates, in London Road, St Albans on February 29.

Smail El-Amrouchi: 19, of Maple Avenue, St Albans, was fined £120 plus £20 costs and awarded six penalty points for driving without insurance in Hatfield Road, St Albans, on March 19.

Caroline Lister: 36, of Pickford Road, St Albans, was fined £230 plus £14 compensation and £155 costs after entering a train without a valid ticket for travel en route near Harpenden on July 27.

Michelle Henderson: 35, of Albion Road, St Albans, was banned from driving for 24 months and fined £1,116 plus £197 costs after giving a breath specimen of 94mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in Drakes Drive, St Albans on November 28.

