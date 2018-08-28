Teenager had knife in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 18 October 2018
Archant
A teenager has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a knife in St Albans.
Conor Murphy, 19, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 9 where he admitted the three charges put to him.
Murphy admitted possession of cocaine in St Albans on August 30, as well as using a silver Vauxhall Astra in Sandridgebury Lane without insurance.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to not being able to give a reasonable excuse for having a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Sandridgebury Lane on the same date.
The court heard how he had had the knife in his pocket.
Murphy, of Harvey Road, London Colney, was give a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.
He was ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.
His driving record will be endorsed with six penalty points.
The cocaine has been taken away to be destroyed and the kitchen knife was also removed from Murphy.