Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager had knife in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 18 October 2018

A teenager has appeared in court over knife and drug offences in St Albans.

A teenager has appeared in court over knife and drug offences in St Albans.

Archant

A teenager has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a knife in St Albans.

Conor Murphy, 19, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 9 where he admitted the three charges put to him.

Murphy admitted possession of cocaine in St Albans on August 30, as well as using a silver Vauxhall Astra in Sandridgebury Lane without insurance.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to not being able to give a reasonable excuse for having a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Sandridgebury Lane on the same date.

The court heard how he had had the knife in his pocket.

Murphy, of Harvey Road, London Colney, was give a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

His driving record will be endorsed with six penalty points.

The cocaine has been taken away to be destroyed and the kitchen knife was also removed from Murphy.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Teenager had knife in St Albans

14 minutes ago Nina Morgan
A teenager has appeared in court over knife and drug offences in St Albans.

A teenager has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a knife in St Albans.

Accountants donate toiletries to St Albans women’s refuge

15:23 Franki Berry
St Albans accountants Mercer and Hole are donating to the St Albans and Hertsmere Women�s Refuge. Left to right: Diane Coban (charity champion), Paul Maberly (managing partner) and Liz Bucker (charity champion)

Accountants in St Albans have donated toiletries and toys to a local women’s shelter.

Huge pile of waste found blocking road in St Albans fly-tipping hotspot

13:21 Franki Berry
The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

A large pile of wood, foliage, building waste, and rotten food has been fly-tipped onto a country road in St Albans.

Chiswell Green marks First World War centenary with life-size Tommy

12:25 Anne Suslak
The life-size Tommy at Greenwood Park in Chiswell Green. Picture: St Stephen Parish Council

A life-size Tommy has been installed in Chiswell Green to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide