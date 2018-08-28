Teenager had knife in St Albans

A teenager has appeared in court over knife and drug offences in St Albans. Archant

A teenager has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a knife in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conor Murphy, 19, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 9 where he admitted the three charges put to him.

Murphy admitted possession of cocaine in St Albans on August 30, as well as using a silver Vauxhall Astra in Sandridgebury Lane without insurance.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to not being able to give a reasonable excuse for having a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Sandridgebury Lane on the same date.

The court heard how he had had the knife in his pocket.

Murphy, of Harvey Road, London Colney, was give a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

His driving record will be endorsed with six penalty points.

The cocaine has been taken away to be destroyed and the kitchen knife was also removed from Murphy.