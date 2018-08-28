Advanced search

Teen must do 240 hours’ unpaid work after having axe in public place

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 October 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

A teenager has appeared in court after he was unable to give a reasonable excuse for having an axe in a public place.

Liam Ryan, 18, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 1 where he admitted four offences.

Ryan admitted assaulting a PC in the execution of his duty in Radlett on August 1.

He also admitted having an axe in Watford Road, Radlett, and being unable to give a good reason for having the item.

Ryan was also in possession of five bags of cannabis on the same date in Radlett.

He pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of sending a number of threatening text messages with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient in Borehamwood.

The defendant, of Nolan Path, Borehamwood, was given a community order.

He must comply with the instructions of a responsible officer and attend appointments for up to 15 days.

He must also carry out 240 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

The work will be supervised by a responsible officer.

Ryan must pay compensation of £150, £85 to victim services and £85 court costs.

The axe and cannabis will be destroyed by Herts Police.

