St Albans in media spotlight for author murder trial

11:52 08 February 2017

Ian Stewart told the court today that there is 'no way' that he murdered his partner Helen Bailey at their Royston home.

Alice Boagey

A major murder trial taking place at St Albans Crown Court has brought the nation’s media to the city.

Journalists from various newspaper and television outlets have been here this week following the defence case of Ian Stewart, accused of murdering his partner, children’s author Helen Bailey.

Mr Stewart is accused of drugging and killing Ms Bailey for her fortune, and dumping her body, and that of her pet dog Boris in an excrement-filled cesspit beneath the garage of their Baldock Road home.

The 56-year-old denies playing any part in causing her death and having any knowledge of her death until her body was found.

For full updates on the case, see the website of our sister paper the Royston Crow.

