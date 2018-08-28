Advanced search

Latest St Albans area court results

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 November 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Martin Keenan: 28, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole a bottle of vodka and a bottle of tequila worth £37 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on October 23.

Stole three bottles of gin worth £108 from the same store on the same date.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Jamie Stenhouse: 30, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole three bottles of gin worth £108 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on October 23.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Simon Speer: 36, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Interfered with a Seat Altea in St Albans on October 24 with the intention of stealing the car or part of it.

Interfered with a Vauxhall Astra in St Albans on October 20 with the same intentions.

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The offence was considered especially serious because the defendant was on licence at the time.

Ordered to pay victim services £115.

John Gilmartin: 62, of Beeching Close, Harpenden.

Stole a Bush Smart TV worth £275 from Sainsbury’s in London Colney on September 24.

Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ordered to pay victim services £20 and £20 court costs.

Dominic Beale: 31, of Doggetts Way, St Albans.

Used a Vauxhall in Hatfield on September 18 when there was no insurance for the vehicle.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Six penalty points issued.

