Latest court results for St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 12:21 29 October 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Kellie Belle: 28, C/O Vesta Avenue, St Albans.

Stole three bottles of perfume and a pair of sunglasses worth £182 from Boots in St Albans on July 7.

Fined £60.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman by beating her on March 31 in St Albans.

Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.

Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans on January 23.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Community order made.

Alyson will be under curfew for eight weeks.

Ordered to pay victim services £85.

No order for costs.

Ordered to pay compensation of £15.44.

Michael Doody: 33, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Drove a Kia on Lycaste Road, St Albans, on August 24 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Raymond Murphy: 44, of Old London Road, St Albans.

Drove a Ford Transit on London Road in St Albans on December 9 while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Fined £166.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Shah Chowdhury: 45, of Woollam Crescent, St Albans.

Drove a Toyota at 38mpn on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on April 7 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Tracie Martin: 53, of Phillimore Place, Radlett.

Drove a Peugeot in Watford on April 7 at 50mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £140.

Orderd to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Claire Oakley: 21, of Chandlers Road, St Albans.

Used an Audi in London Colney on April 6 when there was no insurance in place.

Fined £461.

Ordered to pay victim services £46 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Daniel Sylvester: 44, of Gills Hollow, Radlett.

Drove a Volkswagen in Radlett at 51mph on April 7 when the limit was 40mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

