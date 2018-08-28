Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kellie Belle: 28, C/O Vesta Avenue, St Albans.

Stole three bottles of perfume and a pair of sunglasses worth £182 from Boots in St Albans on July 7.

Fined £60.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman by beating her on March 31 in St Albans.

Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.

Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans on January 23.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Community order made.

Alyson will be under curfew for eight weeks.

Ordered to pay victim services £85.

No order for costs.

Ordered to pay compensation of £15.44.

Michael Doody: 33, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.

Drove a Kia on Lycaste Road, St Albans, on August 24 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Raymond Murphy: 44, of Old London Road, St Albans.

Drove a Ford Transit on London Road in St Albans on December 9 while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Fined £166.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months.

Shah Chowdhury: 45, of Woollam Crescent, St Albans.

Drove a Toyota at 38mpn on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on April 7 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Tracie Martin: 53, of Phillimore Place, Radlett.

Drove a Peugeot in Watford on April 7 at 50mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £140.

Orderd to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points issued.

Claire Oakley: 21, of Chandlers Road, St Albans.

Used an Audi in London Colney on April 6 when there was no insurance in place.

Fined £461.

Ordered to pay victim services £46 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Daniel Sylvester: 44, of Gills Hollow, Radlett.

Drove a Volkswagen in Radlett at 51mph on April 7 when the limit was 40mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.