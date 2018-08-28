Latest court results for St Albans area
PUBLISHED: 12:21 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 29 October 2018
Archant
Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Kellie Belle: 28, C/O Vesta Avenue, St Albans.
Stole three bottles of perfume and a pair of sunglasses worth £182 from Boots in St Albans on July 7.
Fined £60.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.
Assaulted a woman by beating her on March 31 in St Albans.
Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.
Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans on January 23.
Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.
Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.
Community order made.
Alyson will be under curfew for eight weeks.
Ordered to pay victim services £85.
No order for costs.
Ordered to pay compensation of £15.44.
Michael Doody: 33, of Ladies Grove, St Albans.
Drove a Kia on Lycaste Road, St Albans, on August 24 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
Fined £880.
Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.
Banned from driving for 12 months.
Raymond Murphy: 44, of Old London Road, St Albans.
Drove a Ford Transit on London Road in St Albans on December 9 while using a hand-held mobile phone.
Fined £166.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Banned from driving for six months.
Shah Chowdhury: 45, of Woollam Crescent, St Albans.
Drove a Toyota at 38mpn on Lower Luton Road in Harpenden on April 7 when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £70.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.
Three penalty points issued.
Tracie Martin: 53, of Phillimore Place, Radlett.
Drove a Peugeot in Watford on April 7 at 50mph when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £140.
Orderd to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Five penalty points issued.
Claire Oakley: 21, of Chandlers Road, St Albans.
Used an Audi in London Colney on April 6 when there was no insurance in place.
Fined £461.
Ordered to pay victim services £46 and costs of £85.
Six penalty points issued.
Daniel Sylvester: 44, of Gills Hollow, Radlett.
Drove a Volkswagen in Radlett at 51mph on April 7 when the limit was 40mph.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.