Latest St Albans area court results
PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 November 2018
Archant
Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Susanna Hills: 41, C/O Stanhope Road, St Albans.
Stole meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on July 27.
Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.
Fined £160.
Ordered to pay compensation of £158.34, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.
Reynold Stapleton: 53, of New Kent Road, St Albans.
Dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Makita drill, box containing tools, crowbars and various other tools in St Albans on July 8.
Failed to turn up at court on October 8.
Fined £205.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £650 court costs.
Casey Hennessy: 30, of Lower Paxton Road, St Albans.
Drove a Toyota in Watford on September 13 while over the drink drive limit.
He had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Banned from driving for 18 months.
Fined £120.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Daniel Breckenridge: 33, of Bricket Road, St Albans.
Stole meat from Aldi in Stevenage on July 21 worth £70.
Stole meat from Waitrose in Stevenage on July 23 worth £82.84.
Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Stevenage on July 23.
Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Ordered to pay compensation of £50.
Michael Bick: 64, of Cell Barnes Close, St Albans.
Drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Hemel Hempstead at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on April 16.
Fined £40.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Antoinette Brown: 51, of Shenley Hill, Radlett.
Drove a Mini One at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Watford on April 15.
Fined £154.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Sarah Burford: 44, of Miley Close, Harpenden.
Drove a BMW at 47mph in Hemel Hempstead when the limit was 40mph on April 9.
Fined £76.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Lee Grayland: 45, of Eskdale, London Colney.
Drove a Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet at 37mph in Borehamwood when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Nelson Hanna: 45, of Overstone Road, Harpenden.
Drove a Honda in Harpenden at 38mph on April 15 when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £70.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.
Three penalty points issued.
Lewis Hopton: 35, of St Anne’s Road, London Colney.
Drove a Ford Transit in Hatfield at 41mph when the limit was 30mph on April 12.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
Craig Morris: 47, of Garden Cottages, Frogmore.
Drove a Peugeot Partner in Hemel Hempstead at 40mph when the limit was 30mph on April 10.
Fined £70.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.
Three penalty points issued.
Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.
Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.
Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.
Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans worth £15.44 on January 23.
Community order made.
Alsyon is under curfew for eight weeks.
He must pay victim services £85 and compensation of £15.44.
Stephen Fellowes: 62, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett.
Without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Rickmansworth on September 29 which he was banned from by a restraining order.
Fined £20.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.