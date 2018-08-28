Advanced search

Latest St Albans area court results

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 November 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Susanna Hills: 41, C/O Stanhope Road, St Albans.

Stole meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on July 27.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay compensation of £158.34, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Reynold Stapleton: 53, of New Kent Road, St Albans.

Dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Makita drill, box containing tools, crowbars and various other tools in St Albans on July 8.

Failed to turn up at court on October 8.

Fined £205.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £650 court costs.

Casey Hennessy: 30, of Lower Paxton Road, St Albans.

Drove a Toyota in Watford on September 13 while over the drink drive limit.

He had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Banned from driving for 18 months.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Daniel Breckenridge: 33, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole meat from Aldi in Stevenage on July 21 worth £70.

Stole meat from Waitrose in Stevenage on July 23 worth £82.84.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Stevenage on July 23.

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Michael Bick: 64, of Cell Barnes Close, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Hemel Hempstead at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on April 16.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Antoinette Brown: 51, of Shenley Hill, Radlett.

Drove a Mini One at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Watford on April 15.

Fined £154.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Sarah Burford: 44, of Miley Close, Harpenden.

Drove a BMW at 47mph in Hemel Hempstead when the limit was 40mph on April 9.

Fined £76.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Lee Grayland: 45, of Eskdale, London Colney.

Drove a Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet at 37mph in Borehamwood when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Nelson Hanna: 45, of Overstone Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Honda in Harpenden at 38mph on April 15 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Lewis Hopton: 35, of St Anne’s Road, London Colney.

Drove a Ford Transit in Hatfield at 41mph when the limit was 30mph on April 12.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Craig Morris: 47, of Garden Cottages, Frogmore.

Drove a Peugeot Partner in Hemel Hempstead at 40mph when the limit was 30mph on April 10.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.

Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans worth £15.44 on January 23.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Community order made.

Alsyon is under curfew for eight weeks.

He must pay victim services £85 and compensation of £15.44.

Stephen Fellowes: 62, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett.

Without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Rickmansworth on September 29 which he was banned from by a restraining order.

Fined £20.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Latest St Albans area court results

09:00
