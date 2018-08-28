Latest St Albans area court results

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Susanna Hills: 41, C/O Stanhope Road, St Albans.

Stole meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on July 27.

Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay compensation of £158.34, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Reynold Stapleton: 53, of New Kent Road, St Albans.

Dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Makita drill, box containing tools, crowbars and various other tools in St Albans on July 8.

Failed to turn up at court on October 8.

Fined £205.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £650 court costs.

Casey Hennessy: 30, of Lower Paxton Road, St Albans.

Drove a Toyota in Watford on September 13 while over the drink drive limit.

He had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Banned from driving for 18 months.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Daniel Breckenridge: 33, of Bricket Road, St Albans.

Stole meat from Aldi in Stevenage on July 21 worth £70.

Stole meat from Waitrose in Stevenage on July 23 worth £82.84.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Stevenage on July 23.

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Michael Bick: 64, of Cell Barnes Close, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Hemel Hempstead at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on April 16.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Antoinette Brown: 51, of Shenley Hill, Radlett.

Drove a Mini One at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Watford on April 15.

Fined £154.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Sarah Burford: 44, of Miley Close, Harpenden.

Drove a BMW at 47mph in Hemel Hempstead when the limit was 40mph on April 9.

Fined £76.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Lee Grayland: 45, of Eskdale, London Colney.

Drove a Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet at 37mph in Borehamwood when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Nelson Hanna: 45, of Overstone Road, Harpenden.

Drove a Honda in Harpenden at 38mph on April 15 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Lewis Hopton: 35, of St Anne’s Road, London Colney.

Drove a Ford Transit in Hatfield at 41mph when the limit was 30mph on April 12.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Craig Morris: 47, of Garden Cottages, Frogmore.

Drove a Peugeot Partner in Hemel Hempstead at 40mph when the limit was 30mph on April 10.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.

Mark Alyson: 47, of Newgate Close, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Stole food worth £86.93 from Marks and Spencer in St Albans on March 31.

Stole two bottles of wine from Shell in St Albans worth £15.44 on January 23.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on March 31.

Community order made.

Alsyon is under curfew for eight weeks.

He must pay victim services £85 and compensation of £15.44.

Stephen Fellowes: 62, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett.

Without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Rickmansworth on September 29 which he was banned from by a restraining order.

Fined £20.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.