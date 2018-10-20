Advanced search

Latest court results for St Albans area

PUBLISHED: 07:49 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:49 22 October 2018

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Paul Swallows: 28, of Martins Court, St Albans.

Stole two bottles of wine from B&M Bargains in Watford on September 7.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Fined £20.

Ordered to pay compensation of £7.98.

Luke Harvey: 29, of Cairns Close, St Albans.

Assaulted a man by beating in St Albans on July 29.

Damaged a till worth £1,850 in St Albans on July 29.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans on August 12.

Community order made.

Harvey must take part in the Building Better Relationships programme, participate in an activity as directed by a responsible officer for up to 10 days and carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Ordered to pay compensation of £1,000.

Thomas Riley: 24, of Brackendene, Bricket Wood.

Damaged a dressing table mirror and bedroom door in Borehamwood on April 22.

Fined £461.

Ordered to pay compensation of £150, £46 to victim services and £85 court costs.

David Jackson: 46, Partridge Road, St Albans.

Drove a Honda Civic in Shenley on April 2 at 68mph when the limit was 50mph.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Four penalty points issued.

Paul Hutchins: 40, of Withy Place, Park Street.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause some believe that violence would be used against them or provoked in St Albans on April 26.

Failed without reasonable excuse to turn up at court on September 4.

Community order made. He must not enter any of the shops in How Wood Parade for six months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £50 and fined £90.

Mantraraj Budhdev: 32, of Christchurch Crescent, Radlett.

Drove a Mercedes at 73mph on the M25 on December 13 when the limit was 60mph.

Fined £446.

Ordered to pay victim services £44 and £85 court costs.

Three penalty points issued.

