Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Roy Stanbury: 57, of High Street, London Colney.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on July 9 and August 6.

The defendant must take part in an alcohol treatment requirement by February 21 2019.

Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Fiona Newberry: 54, of Churchfield, Harpenden.

Used a Volkswagen on March 27 in St Albans, which was unlicensed.

The previous licence expired on January 31.

Fined £50.

Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £5 and costs of £85.

Ned Connors: 22, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood.

Used a Mercedes Sprinter in Welwyn on January 6 when there was no insurance.

There was no test certificate in place for the vehicle either.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and £85 costs.

Banned from driving for 12 months. Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Eight penalty points determined.

Peter Folling: 69, of High Street, London Colney.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause someone to believe that immediate violence would be used or provoked on May 1 in London Colney.

The court also found that the offence was racially aggravated and violence was threatened with a weapon.

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Alexander Lindsay: 54, of Eastfield Court, St Albans.

Drove a Mazda 3 Series in St Albans on September 23 while over the drink drive limit.

Lindsay had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Christian Brooks: 27, of Doggetts Way, St Albans.

Drove a Ford Fiesta in St Albans on November 9 while using a hand-held mobile phone.

Fined £150.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £620 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Alison Beck: 67, of Ennerdale Close, St Albans.

Drove a Vauxhall Zafira in Welwyn Garden City on March 27 without due care and attention.

Beck drifted across the road and collided with two oncoming vehicles, resulting in serious injury to herself and another driver.

Fined £154.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.