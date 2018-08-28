Court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Giuseppe Mattina: 33, of Harvey Road, London Colney.

Drove a Toyota in Hemel Hempstead at 38mph on March 23 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Connor Fallon: 20, of London Road, St Albans.

Drove a Ford Fiesta on Hatfield Road, St Albans, on March 17 when there was no number plate fixed to the front of the vehicle.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Adam Bailey: 38, of Orchard Close, St Albans.

Drove a BMW in Potters Bar at 38mph when the limit was 30mph on March 26.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Jessie Smith: 22, of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans.

Used a Ford in Hatfield on January 31 when there was no insurance covering the use of that vehicle and without a licence.

Fined £266.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Mitchell Meah: 23, of Oliver Close, Park Street.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend unpaid work on April 22 and July 8.

Order to continue with an additional 10 hours, bringing the total to 90 hours of unpaid work.

Meah must also pay costs of £85.

Danny Smith: 27, of Monks Close, St Albans.

Resisted a constable in the execution of his duty in St Albans on September 3.

Fined £66.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Richard O’Sullivan: 55, of Grimthorpe Close, St Albans.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a PCSO to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoked.

The offence too place in St Albans on June 10.

Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Suspended sentence order now as follows: 12 weeks in jail suspended for 24 months.

Terry Jakeman: 39, of Riverside Road, St Albans.

Resisted a PC in the execution of his duty in St Albans on September 2.

Drove a grey BMW 1 Series in Bardwell Court, St Albans on September 2 while over the drink drive limit.

Jakeman had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £200.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for 40 months.

Matthew Scott: 33, of The Willows, St Albans.

Assaulted a woman in St Albans by beating her on June 7.

Restraining order made.

Fined £250.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £620 court costs.

Elizabeth Needham: 52, of Alma Road, St Albans.

Drove a Ford in Liverpool on December 10 last year, exceeding the 30mph limit.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Three penalty points issued.