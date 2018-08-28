Harpenden man fined after driving along while watching video on iPad

Redbourn Road in Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A Harpenden man has been fined hundreds of pounds after he was caught watching a YouTube video on an iPad positioned on his dashboard.

Luis Clark, 26, was driving a Vauxhall on Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead, while watching the video on January 17.

At the time, he was seen to be swerving in the road and over the central white lines.

Clark was then stopped and it was discovered he had been watching a YouTube video on an iPad.

The defendant appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on September 21 after having denied the charge of driving without due care and attention on August 9.

On September 21, he was found guilty.

Clark, of Longfield Road, Harpenden, was fined £400.

He was ordered to pay victim services £40 and £400 court costs.

Five penalty points were issued.