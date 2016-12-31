Advanced search

Man remanded in custody after death of former St Albans resident Nick Medlin

09:17 24 January 2017

Nick Medlin, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2016, was highly regarded as a talented referee in St Albans

Nick Medlin, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2016, was highly regarded as a talented referee in St Albans

Photo supplied

A man has denied the manslaughter of a 57-year-old prison officer at Winchester Crown Court.

Comment
Nick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, was a prison officer at HMP Isle of WightNick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, was a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight

Nick Medlin, formerly of Park Street, died from a head injury following an incident outside the Rose Inn pub in Ventnor, the Isle of Wight, early on Christmas Day, 2016. He was off-duty at the time.

The former businessman was well known and respected as a football referee in St Albans district, until moving to the island in 2014 to forge a new career as a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight.

He also played bass in punk band ‘Manufactured Romance’ from 1979-82.

Michael John Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge at Winchester Crown Court on Monday (23), and has been remanded in custody.

His trial starts on June 26.

Two men aged 31 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed until April 11.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans gym in the spotlight for national TV advert

44 minutes ago Matt Adams
The Nuffield Health TV advert was filmed in St Albans.

A national TV advert encouraging people to start 2017 by improving their fitness was filmed at a gym in St Albans.

Multi-million-pound bill for tackling spate of diseases and pests affecting Herts’ trees

12:00 Debbie White
Gall wasp. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Commission/Matteo Maspero

Highly destructive fungal disease and pests are attacking local trees, leaving the county council facing a bill possibly running into millions of pounds.

Man remanded in custody after death of former St Albans resident Nick Medlin

09:17 Debbie White
Nick Medlin, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2016, was highly regarded as a talented referee in St Albans

A man has denied the manslaughter of a 57-year-old prison officer at Winchester Crown Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

Return bus fare discount is scrapped unexpectedly in St Albans

Uno bus logo

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans MP condemns Network Rail for blaming passengers for service disruption

Network Rail has blamed commuters for travel disruption.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards