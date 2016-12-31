Man remanded in custody after death of former St Albans resident Nick Medlin

Nick Medlin, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2016, was highly regarded as a talented referee in St Albans Photo supplied

A man has denied the manslaughter of a 57-year-old prison officer at Winchester Crown Court.

Nick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, was a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight Nick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, was a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight

Nick Medlin, formerly of Park Street, died from a head injury following an incident outside the Rose Inn pub in Ventnor, the Isle of Wight, early on Christmas Day, 2016. He was off-duty at the time.

The former businessman was well known and respected as a football referee in St Albans district, until moving to the island in 2014 to forge a new career as a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight.

He also played bass in punk band ‘Manufactured Romance’ from 1979-82.

Michael John Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge at Winchester Crown Court on Monday (23), and has been remanded in custody.

His trial starts on June 26.

Two men aged 31 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed until April 11.