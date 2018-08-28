Advanced search

London Colney pensioner admits driving without due care and attention

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 November 2018

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A London Colney pensioner has been fined after colliding with a parked car three times before driving off.

Brian Freemantle, 84, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on October 25 and admitted three charges relating to driving offences.

He admitted driving without due care and attention in Coreys Mill Lane, Stevenage, on March 19.

The court heard how Freemantle had been trying to park a Vauxhall Vectra when he collided with a parked red Ford Fiesta three times.

Freemantle admitted that he then failed to stop at the scene.

He also admitted failing to report the accident to police within 24 hours of it happening.

Freemantle, of High Street, London Colney, was fined £324.

He was ordered to pay victim services £32 and costs of £85.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

