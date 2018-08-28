Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young joyrider fined after dangerous driving in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 October 2018

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A boy has appeared at youth court after taking a van and driving it dangerously in London Colney.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted a series of charges when he appeared at Stevenage Youth Court on October 11.

Without the consent of the owner, he took the van on September 9 and drove the vehicle dangerously and without a licence or insurance.

During the course of his actions, the van was also damaged and so were some security gates.

The boy also failed to stop when asked to do so by a police officer in uniform.

At court, he was referred to a youth offender panel for nine months.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £500, £20 to victim services and £85 court costs.

The court ordered his parent/guardian to pay the balance of £605.

Although not old enough to hold a licence, he was given a 12-month driving ban.

He has been disqualified until an extended test of competence has been passed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More news stories

Young joyrider fined after dangerous driving in London Colney

07:00 Nina Morgan
Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A boy has appeared at youth court after taking a van and driving it dangerously in London Colney.

Look out, Lord Sugar! NatWest St Albans are ‘hired’ for Rennie Grove Shop Wars initiative

Yesterday, 17:31 Anne Suslak
The Shop Wars Victoria Street team. Picture: Rennie Grove Hospice

A ‘Shop Wars’ challenge came to two St Albans based Rennie Grove shops recently when participants from NatWest banked on giving each other a run for their money.

Author born in St Albans publishes debut fantasy book for children

Yesterday, 14:49 Franki Berry
Tony Kearney has just published For Fear of the Forest. Picture: Tony Kearney

An author took just weeks to write his first children’s book, which has just been released.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

00:00
Public Notice

Trafalgar Transport Ltd of 339 Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Herts EN7 5QH is applying to use land at Smallford Nurseries, Hatfield Road, St Albans AL4 OHE, as an operating centre for 10 vehicles and 10 trailers.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide