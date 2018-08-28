Young joyrider fined after dangerous driving in London Colney

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A boy has appeared at youth court after taking a van and driving it dangerously in London Colney.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted a series of charges when he appeared at Stevenage Youth Court on October 11.

Without the consent of the owner, he took the van on September 9 and drove the vehicle dangerously and without a licence or insurance.

During the course of his actions, the van was also damaged and so were some security gates.

The boy also failed to stop when asked to do so by a police officer in uniform.

At court, he was referred to a youth offender panel for nine months.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £500, £20 to victim services and £85 court costs.

The court ordered his parent/guardian to pay the balance of £605.

Although not old enough to hold a licence, he was given a 12-month driving ban.

He has been disqualified until an extended test of competence has been passed.