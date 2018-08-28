Advanced search

Man fined for having knuckle duster in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 October 2018

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A 24-year-old has been fined hundreds of pounds after having a knuckle duster in a public place in St Albans.

Christy Kavanagh admitted having an offensive weapon in a public place, namely Charrington Place, when he appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 5.

The 24-year-old, of Springfield Road, St Albans, was unable to give a reasonable excuse for having the knuckle duster.

He was fined £800 and also ordered to pay £80 to victim services and £85 court costs.

The knuckle duster has been handed over to Herts Police and will be destroyed.

