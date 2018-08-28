Man jailed for carrying knife in St Albans

Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A 20-year-old has been jailed for 12 weeks after carrying a knife in a residential area of St Albans.

Zeki Parlak was caught with the folding pocket knife in Park View Close on September 5.

He was unable to give a good reason for carrying the knife, which had a blade of more than three inches long.

Parlak, of Norris Close in London Colney, was jailed for 12 weeks because magistrates in St Albans deemed the offence to be especially serious.

The court heard how he had had the knife within easy access and had been carrying it for over a month.

Magistrates also considered his previous convictions and how a previous community order had not affected his offending behaviour.

Parlak was ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

His guilty plea was taken into account.