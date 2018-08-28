Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man jailed for carrying knife in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:11 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 10 October 2018

Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A 20-year-old has been jailed for 12 weeks after carrying a knife in a residential area of St Albans.

Zeki Parlak was caught with the folding pocket knife in Park View Close on September 5.

He was unable to give a good reason for carrying the knife, which had a blade of more than three inches long.

Parlak, of Norris Close in London Colney, was jailed for 12 weeks because magistrates in St Albans deemed the offence to be especially serious.

The court heard how he had had the knife within easy access and had been carrying it for over a month.

Magistrates also considered his previous convictions and how a previous community order had not affected his offending behaviour.

Parlak was ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

His guilty plea was taken into account.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Man jailed for carrying knife in St Albans

15:11 Nina Morgan
Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A 20-year-old has been jailed for 12 weeks after carrying a knife in a residential area of St Albans.

Chance for St Albans and Harpenden residents to hear proposals for hospital in west Herts

13:34 Anne Suslak
Watford General Hospital

A meeting is being held in St Albans for residents to hear about the NHS’s latest proposals for developing hospital sites in west Herts.

St Albans office workers skydive to raise money for hospice

11:50 Fraser Whieldon
Jacqui Egan and Greg Hilton from the St Albans office of Churchill Retirement Living giving a cheque to Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

Employees in the St Albans office of housebuilder Churchill Retirement Living skydived to help raise £924 for charity.

World Mental Health Day: Herts Ad helps launch new campaign to tackle stigma

11:00 Matt Adams
It's OK To Say logo

The Herts Advertiser has teamed up with a leading anxiety specialist to launch a new campaign encouraging people to speak out about mental health concerns before they escalate.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

The season’s changing, but take a breath first!

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Iconic St Albans Park loses international green space recognition following maintenance issues

Clarence Park pavilion. Picture: Andy Saunders.

Woman hospitalised after crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Gallery: St Albans centre transformed into gin celebration for second annual street party

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. About 5,000 people attended. Picture: Stephanie Belton

‘It feels like Christmas has come early’ as new school given green light

Farmland bordering Lower Luton Road on which Herts county council is keen to build a new school

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide