Suspended sentence for man caught with knife in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 November 2018

St Peter's Street in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Peter's Street in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been given a suspended sentence after he was caught with a knife and drugs in St Albans.

Carl Bishop appeared in Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on October 25, where he admitted four offences.

Bishop, 34, admitted having crack cocaine in St Albans on September 7.

He was also unable to give a good reason for having a Stanley knife in St Peters Street that day.

Bishop also admitted stealing £88.15 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer in the town on that date.

He pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of failing to turn up at court on October 9.

Bishop, of Stanley Street, Luton, was given a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

Magistrates considered the offences to be especially serious given that they were committed while he was on post-sentence supervision and due to his “considerable” previous convictions.

Bishop was also ordered to pay victim services £115, plus £85 court costs.

