M1 BMW driver banned from getting behind the wheel after undertaking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 October 2018

A Luton man has been fined for driving offences on the M1.

A Luton man has been fined for driving offences on the M1.

A BMW driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel after undertaking and driving without insurance between Luton and St Albans.

Marius Jiboc did not appear in Stevenage Magistrates’ Court when the case against him was proved in his absence on October 4.

The court heard how he had driven without reasonable consideration for other road users on January 30.

The 24-year-old was travelling at 70mph when the limit was 60mph.

He also undertook several vehicles to get ahead between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead/St Albans and Junction 10 for south Luton.

Jiboc did not have third party insurance either.

He was fined £1,320.

Jiboc, of Cranbrook Drive, Luton, must also pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

He has been banned from driving for six months.

In total, he must pay £1,471.

