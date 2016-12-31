Former Monsoon employee in London Colney sentenced after stealing over £7,000
10:57 10 February 2017
Archant
Stealing more than £7,000 from the clothes shop where she worked has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a 26 year old.
Amel Ben’Aissa, of Mutton Lane, Potters Bar, pleaded guilty to stealing £7,681 from the Monsoon store at Colney Fields shopping park in London Colney.
The thefts took place between May 1 and November 4, 2016, and involved Ben’Aissa processing refunds onto her personal debit card.
Due to strong mitigating circumstances, she was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by St Albans magistrates on Thursday, February 2.
Ben’Aissa was also ordered to do 140 hours’ unpaid work.
After sentencing, a spokeswoman for Monsoon said the retail chain did not wish to comment on the theft.