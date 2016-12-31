Advanced search

Death crash driver tells St Albans Crown Court “I feel so bad”

17:48 06 January 2017

The case has started in St Albans Crown Court

Archant

A driver accused of causing the death of his friend by dangerous driving has told a jury that he feels ‘ashamed and sad’ about his passing.

Sajid Ali, 30, of St Albans Road in Watford, denies causing the death of Chaudhry Ahmed by dangerous driving at 9pm, December 12 2014, in Markyate.

But he has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Ahmed by careless driving, the jury at St Albans Crown Court was told this week.

Mr Ali pulled a borrowed Volkswagen Touran in front of an oncoming truck that collided with it on the A5 at Markyate.

Chaudhry Ahmed, who was sitting behind the front seat passenger, was killed after being thrown from the vehicle by the impact.

Describing Mr Ahmed as a ‘really good friend’, Mr Ali told the court yesterday (Thursday): “I feel so bad because of the accident. My friend passed away.

“I am feeling so sad for his family. They have lost a brother, son and husband. I can’t express in words how I feel ashamed and sad. There is a hole in my life. He died because of my careless driving.

“I wish I could move back time to save his life.”

The Touran, driven by the defendant and carrying three passengers, was going north to a cash and carry. Meanwhile, a local vehicle recovery truck was heading from the opposite direction, south from Markyate, to attend a call on the M1, when the crash occurred.

The jury heard that as the two vehicles approached each other and were just yards apart, Mr Ali made a sudden right turn towards the entrance of the Esso Petrol Station forecourt.

Mr Ali, who denied he had been using a mobile phone, told the jury he pulled over to buy soft drinks from the petrol station.

He said: “I indicated to go right. I went into the middle turning lane. I saw lights from the front of me. I thought I had enough time to turn right.

“I heard a bang and the airbag hit my face and I went unconscious.”

After the crash he said he went to where Mr Ahmed was lying, and, “a lady was there praying. She said ‘don’t see him’.”

Mr Ali said he did not understand what the police were saying to him when he was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving. It was not until the next day that his solicitor told him his friend had died.

Earlier, prosecutor Alan Blake said the manoeuvre took the Touran directly into the path of the truck and the driver was unable to avoid the subsequent collision.

The court was told the truck was subject to a 40 miles per hour speed limit and investigators had concluded it may have been travelling between 43 and 49 miles per hour.

But, the prosecutor said, it would not have made any difference to the outcome.

He said the lorry driver simply did not have the time and distance to avoid the collision when Mr Ali pulled into his path.

Mr Blake said it was the prosecution’s case that there could only be two explanations for the defendant’s driving that night.

Either he had been distracted and had not been observing the road ahead and the truck bearing down on him as he made the right turn, or he did see it and took a chance thinking he could turn into the garage.

Mr Blake said the manoeuvre he performed in turning right was highly dangerous and had crossed the road when it was not safe to do so.

The jury was told a witness who got to the crashed car moments after the collision saw a phone which was lit up in the hand of the driver who was still behind the wheel.

A subsequent examination of the phone revealed that it was not being used at the time of the crash but, said the prosecutor, if the witness was right about the phone it could explain the inattention of the driver or it had hampered the driver’s ability to perform the right hand turn.

The case continues.

