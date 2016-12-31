Burglar from Luton jailed for theft of car from Harpenden

The man was sentenced to jail at Luton Crown Court Archant

A burglar was jailed for over four years today (Friday) after stealing two cars from homes in Harpenden and Luton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Towers, 30, of Marley Road in Luton, appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing, having admitted two burglaries, two thefts and having a knife.

He had previous convictions for burglaries in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2011.

Towers, who has spent 15 of the past 17 years in custody, had been free from jail for a month when he and others were involved in a night-time break-in at a house in Salisbury Road, Harpenden.

Luton Crown Court heard that a handbag belonging to the daughter of the house was stolen while she attended an event in the town.

On Sunday, July 12 2015, the house was burgled at night, using keys found in the handbag.

Two Apple Macs were stolen along with the keys to a red Mini. CCTV showed the car being driven off in a convoy with another containing other burglars.

One of the computers, belonging to the home owner, contained her studies from the Open University, going back to 2009. All of her work was lost as a result.

Towers was arrested, but while out on bail, he burgled the second home in Dunstable Road, Luton.

Prosecutor Stephen Mather said a handbag and car keys to a Vauxhall Corsa were taken on the night of August 28, 2015. A knife, belonging to Towers, was found later in the car port at the property.

Minal Raj, defending, said Towers expressed his remorse and had written to his victims to apologise.

She said: “Of the last 17 years, he has spent 15 in custody. He comes from a travelling community with a large number of siblings and has had a fractured upbringing.”

Referring to the Harpenden break-in, Judge Lynn Tayton told Towers: “The victim has been affected psychologically. She now feels vulnerable in her own home.”

The judge jailed Towers for four-and-a-half-years. She sentenced him to four years for the burglaries and two years for the thefts, all to run concurrently. He received an extra six months for having a knife.