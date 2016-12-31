Advanced search

Benefit fraud couple slammed as ‘dishonest and greedy’ in Harrow Crown Court

17:10 20 January 2017

A suspended sentence has been given

A suspended sentence has been given

Archant

Fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefits has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a ‘dishonest and greedy’ couple.

Comment

Thirty-seven-year-old Ines Da Silva, of Shenley, and her partner, Gasonu Agogo, 38, were yesterday (Thursday) both been given eight months’ suspended prison sentences.

Da Silva had claimed she did not know where the father of her children was, when they were in fact living together.

When they appeared at Harrow Crown Court, the pair were given prison sentences suspended for 18 months and ordered to undertake 120 hours in unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay prosecution costs, which totalled more than £4,500. The couple’s actions were described by the judge as “thoroughly dishonest and greedy”.

The pair obtained around £18,000 in housing benefit and more than £2,000 in council tax support from Hertsmere borough council between June 9, 2014 and January 3, 2016.

Da Silva had pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly making a false representation and two counts of furnishing a false document, while Agogo admitted two counts of forgery when they appeared in court in December last year.

The mum had claimed she was living alone at Blenheim Mews in Shenley with her children, and had provided false tenancy agreements in May 2014 and May 2015 to support this. In addition, Da Silva wrote a letter to benefits officers suspicious of her living arrangements, claiming she did not know Agogo’s whereabouts.

However, following an investigation by Hertfordshire’s Shared Anti-Fraud Service (SAFS), the real tenancy agreement was discovered which showed the pair had been living together since January 2015 and that Agogo, a company director, had been paying the monthly rent to the couple’s landlord.

The couple have since repaid £7,000 of the fraudulently claimed benefits, but the council will be submitting a confiscation order to recoup the full sum.

After sentencing, Cllr John Graham, Hertsmere’s property portfolio holder, said: “This couple were determined to cheat the system and cases like this must be brought to court.

“At a time when local government resources are finite, anyone who illegally claims support and benefits is taking help away from those who genuinely need it.

“If you suspect someone may be fraudulently claiming benefits to help with their tenancy or council tax or have fraudulently applied for a blue badge, contact us straight away.”

• To report someone committing fraud against the borough council visit the SAFS webpage www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/reportfraud or call 0300 123 4033. All information provided will be treated in confidence.

Keywords: Hertsmere

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Children’s mental health issues in spotlight at awareness talk in St Albans

19:30 Anne Suslak
St Albans and district mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands

A mental health campaigner and former Health Minister will be giving a talk to raise awareness of children’s problems.

Benefit fraud couple slammed as ‘dishonest and greedy’ in Harrow Crown Court

17:10 Debbie White
A suspended sentence has been given

Fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefits has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a ‘dishonest and greedy’ couple.

Pothole plight near St Albans finally resolved

16:55 Anne Suslak
The pothole on the corner of Mount Pleasant Lane and Wildwood Avenue in Bricket Wood.

A large pothole posed a danger to road users when it was left for more than a week without being repaired.

Hertsmere MP wants studios, business space and homes instead of rail freight site in St Albans

15:00 Debbie White
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden

The growing needs of busy film and TV studios in Borehamwood and Leavesden could be catered for alongside housing at the former Radlett Airfield, says a local politician.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards