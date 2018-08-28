Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man jailed after targeting St Albans business

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 November 2018

Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

A Stevenage man has been jailed after trying to get into a St Albans business with intent to steal.

Wayne Hyde, 41, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

He admitted attempting to trespass at Travis Perkins in St Albans with intent to steal on October 20.

Hyde, of Carisbrooke Close, was jailed for 20 weeks.

Magistrates’ deemed the offence to be especially serious because he had gone equipped.

Magistrates added 128 days’ jail to his sentence to run consecutively for unpaid fines.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £115.

There was no order for costs due to the custodial sentence.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Man jailed after targeting St Albans business

07:00 Nina Morgan
Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines

A Stevenage man has been jailed after trying to get into a St Albans business with intent to steal.

Woman in her 60s injured in St Albans crash

Yesterday, 21:47 Anne Suslak
Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St Albans.

Man calls for action to tackle ‘dangerous’ parking around a St Albans junction

Yesterday, 19:00 Franki Berry
The junction between St Albans' Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway, when it is clear of cars. Picture: Google Maps

A concerned man has called for urgent action against “dangerous” parking which he believes is an accident hazard.

Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

Yesterday, 16:18 Franki Berry
A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide