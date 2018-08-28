Man jailed after targeting St Albans business

Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

A Stevenage man has been jailed after trying to get into a St Albans business with intent to steal.

Wayne Hyde, 41, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

He admitted attempting to trespass at Travis Perkins in St Albans with intent to steal on October 20.

Hyde, of Carisbrooke Close, was jailed for 20 weeks.

Magistrates’ deemed the offence to be especially serious because he had gone equipped.

Magistrates added 128 days’ jail to his sentence to run consecutively for unpaid fines.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £115.

There was no order for costs due to the custodial sentence.