Controversial sand and gravel quarry approved for Green Belt land between St Albans and Hatfield

Smallford villagers protested against the mammoth Bretty quarry planned for Green Belt land in St Albans district, ahead of a Herts county council vote upon the controversial scheme

Eight million tonnes of sand and gravel will be ripped from a Green Belt site near a garden centre, to the consternation of local residents who protested against traffic congestion and pollution.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish.

Disappointment has greeted the approval of a controversial new quarry scheme proposed by Brett Aggregates, to carve up the former Hatfield Aerodrome site between Smallford and Hatfield over the next three decades.

The land was used as a film set location between 1996 and 2000, including for the movie Saving Private Ryan, and has been open to the public since about 2010. It is currently providing pasture for grazing cattle, and as a hay meadow.

But despite widespread local opposition, Herts county council’s development control committee today (Wednesday) gave the green light for the establishment of the mammoth quarry off Hatfield Road, on a 215-acre site next to Notcutts Garden Centre.

The majority of the quarry falls within St Albans district and affects Smallford in particular, as it will be worked near to the Cemex site off Oaklands Lane, with plans to include the creation of a new access onto the busy A1057 (Hatfield Road), near an equally busy roundabout leading to St Albans.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish: image (supplied) shows various stages of the 32-year scheme.

Among those fuming is district councillor for Colney Heath, Chris Brazier, who demanded to know why St Albans council failed to lodge an objection to the scheme, before its consideration by the county council.

He said: “We were supposed to have a country park there – but that won’t happen in my lifetime now. There’s no infrastructure to support the additional traffic on Hatfield Road - it’s going to be hell for local residents living nearby.”

Smallford villagers were joined by Ellenbrook residents in a protest outside County Hall in Hertford before the committee meeting, where they told councillors that the scheme should not go ahead.

The development includes aggregate processing and concrete plant, while the quarry itself will generate 174 truck movements to and from the site daily.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish: looking towards the application site.

Prior to its life as an aerodrome, the site was used as farmland. There are nine water bodies there, with one pond in existence for over 110 years.

Local residents have been up in arms about the proposed development, particularly as county council officers suggested the quarry should go ahead. Opponents have urged the local authority against considering the scheme in isolation given that Cemex in Smallford has recently asked for permission to extend the firm’s quarry, to extract 450,000 tonnes of sand and gravel near Coopers Green Lane.

St Albans MP Anne Main said that residents had spoken of their fears about the loss of Green Belt land, air pollution, damage to wildlife and the environment.

Those objecting highlighted the narrow pavements on the A1057, the regular lengthy traffic queues in and out of St Albans, and that with plans to build hundreds of homes at the Oaklands College campus in Smallford, traffic volumes would increase significantly.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford.

However, the committee decided to approve the application, with councillors voting 7-2 for it.

County councillors for Sandridge and The Colneys, Geoff Churchard and Dreda Gordon respectively, voted against it, with the latter telling this paper after the meeting that the scheme would be ‘disastrous’ for the community.

She added: “Hatfield Road is already phenomenally busy. But, the die is now cast and Brett quarry is going ahead. I voted against it because it will have serious implications for residents in the area.”

In terms of legal planning obligations, HCC officers said they believed the minerals application was the ‘best opportunity to establish Ellenbrook Park’.

Seven years ago planning permission was granted for the demolition of buildings at the site, and the removal of a runway to make way for a mixed residential/retail/office and warehouse development. But, although there was an agreement - as part of the planning permission - to establish Ellenbrook Park on a parcel of land there, the landowner has not fulfilled that obligation.