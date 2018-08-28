Advanced search

St Albans Brass Band to mark 100 years since First World War

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 October 2018

St Albans Brass Band is putting on a WWI centenary concert. Picture: St Albans Brass Band

St Albans Brass Band is putting on a WWI centenary concert. Picture: St Albans Brass Band

A concert is being held at a church in St Albans to make the centenary of the First World War.

St Albans Brass Band and children from the Parmiter’s School brass group will perform in the concert at Dagnall Street Baptist Church in Cross Street on Saturday, October 20.

Front of house support will be provided by St Albans Sea Cadets and military historian Peter Hart will give a talk about the experiences of soldiers.

Brass band musical director John Campbell said: “We will be playing works by composers who were writing 100 years ago; Elgar, Vaughan Williams, George Butterworth along with some brass band marches of the period. It is profoundly moving to be able to commemorate this centenary with music of the time.”

The concert starts at 6.30pm and proceeds will go to Help For Heroes. To book go to https://helmtickets.com/events/2207/world-war-one-centenary-concert

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

