St Albans Brass Band to mark 100 years since First World War

St Albans Brass Band is putting on a WWI centenary concert. Picture: St Albans Brass Band Archant

A concert is being held at a church in St Albans to make the centenary of the First World War.

St Albans Brass Band and children from the Parmiter’s School brass group will perform in the concert at Dagnall Street Baptist Church in Cross Street on Saturday, October 20.

Front of house support will be provided by St Albans Sea Cadets and military historian Peter Hart will give a talk about the experiences of soldiers.

Brass band musical director John Campbell said: “We will be playing works by composers who were writing 100 years ago; Elgar, Vaughan Williams, George Butterworth along with some brass band marches of the period. It is profoundly moving to be able to commemorate this centenary with music of the time.”

The concert starts at 6.30pm and proceeds will go to Help For Heroes. To book go to https://helmtickets.com/events/2207/world-war-one-centenary-concert