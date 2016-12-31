Advanced search

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

12:00 30 January 2017

The Co-operative Food

The Co-operative Food

Archant

A group of residents are upset that their local food shop is being taken over by another retailer.

Comment

The Co-operative Food store in New Greens, High Oaks, St Albans is being sold to convenience retailer Martin McColl.

Sionaidh Craigen, who lives in Cavan Drive, is one of the New Greens residents who is concerned the change will mean a smaller variety of groceries at a higher price.

She said: “The Co-op is not just a business, it is about community. I know a lot of people on the estate and everybody’s furious.

“We’re also cross about not being informed. It’ll just be another chain.

“The newsagent has worked very hard to build it up and get more and more bits and pieces in. For the area that’s the only general store that really stocks different things; it’s quite a big area and there’s lots of elderly people.

“We’ve been told that there will be less of a variety of stuff.”

A McColl’s Retail Group spokesman said: “We now operate over 1,000 convenience stores across the UK and we have a long history and a proven track record of successfully integrating convenience stores into our estate.

“Whilst we are yet to make final decisions on the specific operations of the store, we would like to reassure customers and local residents that McColl’s will continue to provide a trusted and valuable community service in New Greens.

“We pride ourselves on our local community focus, offering a full range of amenities and neighbourhood services at competitive prices.

“We will continue to offer quality fresh vegetables, milk and chilled foods, alongside a full range of important daily products, providing customers with excellent value for money.

“We are also very excited by the prospect of the current employees joining us from the Co-op. As a business, we offer superb career opportunities with excellent training, and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the McColl’s team.”

A Co-op spokesperson said: “I can confirm that our New Greens store will be sold. It will continue to trade as a convenience store and colleagues will TUPE transfer, resulting in no planned redundancies.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and, while this often involves the opening of new stores, sometimes we have to make difficult decisions.

“The decision to sell any store is taken after careful consideration and with great reluctance. It is no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues. And, we would like to thank the community for its support over the years.”

Sionaidh has started a petition to save the Co-op, at https://www.change.org/p/claire-slater-save-new-greens-co-op-st-albans?recruiter=54453702&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_term=des-lg-no_src-no_msg

Keywords: United Kingdom St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

12:00 Anne Suslak
The Co-operative Food

A group of residents are upset that their local food shop is being taken over by another retailer.

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

06:00 Franki Berry
The White Swan

Despite the concerns of neighbours, the playing of music, sales of alcohol and the opening times of a city centre pub have been extended.

Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Yesterday, 18:00 Franki Berry
Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School

A silent disco to raise money for charity has been organised by a group of student fundraisers in St Albans for next week.

BT wants to remove public payphones, but Hertsmere Borough Council insists some are ‘emergency lifelines’

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
The public payphone in London Road, Shenley

Is it the end of the line for your local phone box? A council certainly hopes not, as it has launched a bid to save four payphones, considered a potential ‘emergency lifeline’ for some elderly people.

CountryPhile

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

A large cat, possibly a puma, has been spotted in fields at a college campus in St Albans - the latest in several sightings in this area.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards