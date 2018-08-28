Advanced search

Con artist who stole £50,000 from elderly in St Albans and Radlett jailed

PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 October 2018

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A con artist who scammed £50,000 from elderly people in St Albans and Radlett has been jailed for four and a half years.

Makis Koros persuaded his victims, who were all over 90, to hand over their bank cards, personal information, and PINs by telling them he was a female bank official.

He then replaced their legitimate cards with a bogus version and used the information to withdraw cash, buy goods, and make transfers.

Police officers from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit were able to identify Koros operating from Chingford in north London in the immediate vicinity of an address linked to courier frauds.

Inside the property officers found three mobiles used to contact victims and couriers, cash, and a 40-page document with victims’ details, including handwritten annotations.

Koros, a UK national of Greek descent living on Westward Road, was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering between February and April 2018.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday October 10 and was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment.

Confiscation proceedings are ongoing to recoup compensation for the victims.

Det Con Julian Griffiths, who led the investigation, said: “Koros is a career fraudster with in excess of 60 convictions. His despicable behaviour has left both his elderly victims and their families absolutely devastated. I hope the fact he is now behind bars comes as some small comfort to them as they try to move on from what has happened.”

He noted that legitimate bank employees will never ask for a PIN or send a courier to collect bank cards.

Adding: “We have secured several convictions against those involved in courier fraud and will continue to relentlessly pursue these callous fraudsters.

“We need people to help us by spreading the word about their tactics to help prevent people falling victim to them.”

Anyone with information about fraud should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

