St Albans Museum + Gallery exhibits winners of secondary school art competition

PUBLISHED: 13:01 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:01 08 October 2018

St Albans Museum + Gallery's opening weekend. Picture supplied by St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans Museum + Gallery's opening weekend. Picture supplied by St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans Museum + Gallery

Winners of a secondary school art competition will be exhibited in the St Albans Museum + Gallery.

The best multimedia artwork submitted to the St Albans Legacy Project by Year 7 to 10 pupils will be available to view in the Assembly Room of the renovated town hall.

There were more than 200 entries judged by historian Kate Williams.

Penny Kyriacou won the 2D category, Anabel Bushell and Morgan Hop came top of the 3D category, Sohan Das bagged the written award, and Sophie Kelly triumphed in the performance category.

Runners up were Emily Stevenson for 2D; Amber Dalziel, Emily Reed, and Verity Bowrey for 3D; and Joné Esterhuysen for written.

A map of where the ancestors of current St Albans people were living in 1918 will also be on display.

The exhibition is part of the St Albans Remembers Season, from October 27 to November 15.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

The season’s changing, but take a breath first!

