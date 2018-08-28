St Albans Museum + Gallery exhibits winners of secondary school art competition

Winners of a secondary school art competition will be exhibited in the St Albans Museum + Gallery.

The best multimedia artwork submitted to the St Albans Legacy Project by Year 7 to 10 pupils will be available to view in the Assembly Room of the renovated town hall.

There were more than 200 entries judged by historian Kate Williams.

Penny Kyriacou won the 2D category, Anabel Bushell and Morgan Hop came top of the 3D category, Sohan Das bagged the written award, and Sophie Kelly triumphed in the performance category.

Runners up were Emily Stevenson for 2D; Amber Dalziel, Emily Reed, and Verity Bowrey for 3D; and Joné Esterhuysen for written.

A map of where the ancestors of current St Albans people were living in 1918 will also be on display.

The exhibition is part of the St Albans Remembers Season, from October 27 to November 15.