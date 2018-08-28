Advanced search

St Albans and Hertsmere charities merging

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 October 2018

Community Central St Albans.

A St Albans charity is merging with a Hertsmere contemporary to improve its service.

Community Central St Albans and Community Hertsmere have agreed to consolidate and become Community 1st.

Chair of Community Central Joy Dobbs said: “I’m delighted about the merger.

“The merger results in a single organisation that supports and develops the voluntary sector across St Albans and Hertsmere districts.

“Both Community Central St Albans and Community Hertsmere have excellent track records in supporting voluntary action and this merger will enable us to make an even bigger contribution towards serving both local communities and community groups.”

Community Central, formerly known as St Albans CVS, says the merger will make the charity better able to meet the needs of voluntary sector organisations; help and transform organisations; help organisations meet the challenge of the climate in which they have to operate; provide an exemplar to organisations in terms of its effectiveness, efficiency and ability to change; respond to new circumstances and help people from all walks of life to participate in all aspects of society.

Chief executive of Community Hertsmere, and the prospective CEO for Communities 1st, said: “By coming together, we will be a stronger voice for volunteering and the voluntary sector.

“I’m especially proud of the staff and trustees from both organisations in adapting to the challenging environment

“The unified organisation will be launching some exciting new ventures, aimed at increasing voluntary action locally.”

He said he was excited about the future and what it means for community action across both the districts of St Albans and Hertsmere.

The move was agreed by both organisations’ members at each of their AGMs last week.

Since the change from St Albans CVS in 2017, Community Central has run a volunteering fair attended by over 300 people and 45 charities.

It also ran a free tea party for people aged over 60s in St Albans in November and in December the charity was awarded £100k for 2018/19 and 2020/21 by St Albans district council.

