Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal
16:35 03 January 2017
Archant
A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Harpenden just before Christmas.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the accident which occurred around 7am on Wednesday, December 21, on the A1081 Luton Road.
It involved a black motorcycle which was in collision with a grey BMW car and a grey Volkswagen Passat.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ross Clark on the police non-emergency number 101.