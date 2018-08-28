Advanced search

St Albans nightclub claim they offered medical assistance to woman whose drink was spiked

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 October 2018

Hayley Mancey. Picture: Hayley Mancey

Hayley Mancey. Picture: Hayley Mancey

A St Albans nightclub has responded to accusations that it did not do enough to help after a woman’s drink was allegedly spiked on the premises.

The bruises Hayley Mancey suffered after being manhandled by bouncers in Club Veeda. Picture: Hayley Mancey

Hayley Mancey, 32, says she became ill after accepting a drink from a stranger in Club Veeda on Adelaide Street last month. She found herself locked in a toilet cubicle, unable to move, and with no recollection of what had happened.

She said bouncers then grabbed her arms, leaving her with bruises, and carried her out of the club, where she claimed they did not seek medical assistance even though she was vomiting and in pain.

Club Veeda’s owner Kess Skinner said: “The licensing and police authority have reviewed the CCTV footage and also the allegation from Ms Mancey and have confirmed that we acted in the appropriate manner.

“Such incidents are taken extremely seriously by myself and my members of staff. During the entire eight, almost nine years, myself and my family have been operating the premises, we have always been proactive in all aspects of the Licensing Act 2003.

Club Veeda

“Safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us. If incidents occur at the premises, we have a robust team who are fully capable to deal with such matters, and are fully professional in the actions taken.

“I have full faith in the actions taken by my members of staff.”

A statement from Herts police supported Veeda’s account of their actions.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following an allegation of drink spiking and assault, officers have fully reviewed CCTV footage showing the inside and outside of Club Veeda.

Club Veeda

“The footage shows staff assisting the lady.

“She was given a bottle of water and seen by the club’s medical assistant before being helped into a friend’s car.

“At this stage all lines of enquiry have been exhausted. However, if further evidence or information comes to light it will be fully investigated by officers.”

Hayley said in response to the findings: “The police officer said I was passed drinks from people and once I drank a small amount I left to go to the toilet, but no cameras pointed towards the toilet so they couldn’t see much.

“Club Veeda staff said they offered me medical help, which I dispute, and they feel they treated me right by chucking me out.”

