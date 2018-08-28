Advanced search

Closure Order on St Albans home due to drug use and dangerous dog

PUBLISHED: 15:12 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:12 11 October 2018

Buttermere Close in St Albans, where police issued a Closure Order after suspected Class A drugs and a dangerous dog was found on the premises. Picture: Herts Police

Police issued a Closure Order at an address in St Albans after the inhabitants were suspected of drug use and owning a dangerous dog.

Residents of Buttermere Close reported anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use at the property, leading officers to carry out a drugs warrant at 6.40am yesterday (Wednesday, October 10).

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs. A dog, believed to be a pit bull, was also seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Officers from the London Colney, St Stephen and St Albans East Safer Neighbourhood Team worked with officers from the Operation Scorpion team, who deal with people involved in drugs, and Joint Protective Services, who were there to seize the dog.

Sgt Mark Williams said: “We received a number of calls from residents and yesterday morning, we were able to act on that information. We have also seized a dog, which we suspect to be a banned breed.”

The Closure Order is in place until January 2019 and only the tenants and one other named person can live at the property. A breach of the Order is a Criminal Offence under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

St Albans neighbourhood Insp Jon Roche said: “I’m really proud of the continued efforts my officers put in to making the district a safer place to live, work and visit.

“I would ask all residents to call the police to report suspicious activity or information relating to crime in an effort to combat drug supply and use.

“You are the eyes and ears of the police and we are reliant on the information you provide to support operations like this.”

St Albans Council also provided evidence to help police obtain the drugs warrant.

Principal community protection officer Neil Kieran said: “This is a great example of the close working relationship we have with the police.

“The council will support action to make sure our properties are not used for drug taking or anti-social behaviour.”

