Children’s mental health issues in spotlight at awareness talk in St Albans

St Albans and district mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands Archant

A mental health campaigner and former Health Minister will be giving a talk to raise awareness of children’s problems.

Norman Lamb MP will be speaking about what he sees as the continued failure to deliver on promised investments in children’s mental health, as well as recently announced mental health initiatives.

The talk will take place at 7pm on Monday, January 23, at Marlborough Road Methodist Church in St Albans.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, mental health champion for St Albans district, will also be talking about his work with the Local Authority Mental Health Challenge, a scheme coordinated by seven major mental health charities and led by the Centre for Mental Health.

The talk is taking place ahead of Children’s Mental Health week, which runs from February 6 to February 12.

Kat Cormack, a local mental health campaigner and former Beaumont School pupil, will also be speaking at the event.

As minister for state care and support in 2014, Norman was awarded a prize for the ‘best use of evidence’ at the Political Studies Association Annual Awards for his work with the Royal College of Nursing.

He also launched Positive and Safe, a two-year programme to end the deliberate use of face-down restraint in all health and care settings.

Tickets to the event are free but spaces are limited.

To register go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rt-hon-norman-lamb-mp-talk-tickets-31058268116