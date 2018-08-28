Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:20 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 12 November 2018

Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise these men?

Archant

Do you recognise the men pictured in these CCTV images?

Police are searching for them after a number of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett, and Potters Bar between October 9 and 20.

A Toyota Auris was seen in the area when the crimes happened.

Officers believe these men may have witnessed what happened and have important information for their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them should contact Det Sgt Jon Green on jonathan.green@herts.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, they could call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

13:20 Franki Berry
Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise the men pictured in these CCTV images?

Hertfordshire’s roads to get an extra £7.9million

13:11 Mia Jankowicz
A deep pot hole on The Ridgeway, St Albans . Picture: STEPHEN HARVEY

Hertfordshire’s roads will benefit from an extra £7.9million government ‘pothole pot’ for repairs across the county.

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

11:40 Franki Berry
St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

An all-singing all-dancing street party is set to kick off St Albans’ festive season this year.

St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenary

09:51 Anne Suslak
Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

New Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans next month

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

Actor from St Albans having a Marvel-ous time in Hollywood

Actor Jay Ali, who comes from St Albans, appears in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix. Picture: Jay Ali

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide