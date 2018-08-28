Major progress being made on St Albans civic centre development

The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project. Archant

Major progress is being made on the ‘most ambitious development St Albans council has undertaken’.

Surveys are currently being carried out at the Civic Centre Opportunity Site (CCOS) South site, which includes the former police and NHS buildings.

The council’s portfolio holder for development Julian Daly said: “This is a multi-million redevelopment, the most ambitious the council has undertaken.

“It has been years in the planning and now the public will begin to see major changes with the dilapidated old police station and health clinic due to be demolished early next year.

“Before that can take place, however, a lot of preparatory work needs to be done and this is the stage we are now progressing.This is a very exciting development. There is no doubt it will greatly improve an area in the very heart of the city that has become rather rundown.”

In the New Year, work will begin to remove asbestos, put up scaffolding and then demolish the two buildings.