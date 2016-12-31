Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans. Archant

CCTV images have been released of three people the police are seeking in connection with a burglary at a St Albans pub.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans. Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said that thieves broke into the White Swan in Upper Dagnall Street on Monday, February 6, most likely between 4.09am and 4.16am.

Three men went in through the front door and stole the cash till, two petty cash boxes and alcohol before leaving and heading towards Verulam Road. Hundreds of pounds and various bottles of spirits were stolen.

The pub door and lock were not damaged and police do not know how the thieves broke in.

A number of motorists, including taxi drivers, may have been driving along the road when the thieves left the pub and might have seen them walking along Upper Dagnall Street or crossing Verulam Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Burton on the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.