Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

A car has swerved into the front garden of a house this morning (Wednesday) following a collision in St Albans.

The Audi was later removed from the garden with a recovery truck The Audi was later removed from the garden with a recovery truck

Emergency services were called out at about 7.50am after a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi collided on Jennings Road, just off Sunderland Avenue.

As a result, the Vauxhall smashed into a side wall and the Audi crashed into a front garden on the corner of Sunderland Avenue, which is near Verulam School.

A boy, believed to be about 10 years old, was treated for a back injury at the scene and one other person was treated for shock.

They were both taken to Watford General Hospital in a stable condition.

Recovery trucks were later seen removing the cars from the road which was cleared by 10am.