Can you give St Albans Council advice on access to city’s new museum?

Volunteers are being sought to give advice on disabled access to exhibitions and activities at the new £7.7 million museum and art gallery in St Albans’ city centre.

The museum access advisory group wants to tap into local residents’ knowledge, including those with specific needs, whose disabilities could include mobility, hearing, sight and sensory impairments, learning difficulties and mental health issues.

Councillor Annie Brewster, the district council’s portfolio holder for heritage, said: “We want our new St Albans Museum and Art Gallery to be enjoyed by everyone, so it’s crucial we consider the many ways people engage with museum collections.

“The group will have a central role to play in meeting that core objective. It will be involved in discussing our plans, and will be free to make suggestions about improvements.”

She urged those who are interested to attend a public meeting, at the council offices in the Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, next` Wednesday, February 15, from 6.30-8pm.

If you would like to attend, please register via the museum website: http://www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/get-involved/

The meeting will be in the council chamber, which is accessible via a lift to the first floor. Carers and support assistants are also welcome to attend.

The chamber has a hearing loop and large print information will be available while a BSL interpreter can be provided on request.

HERTFORDSHIRE FREEMASONRY

The Masonic Province of Hertfordshire has thrown its support behind the conversion of the former Town Hall into a new museum and gallery.

At a recent fundraising event at Gorhambury House, home of the Viscount and Viscountess Grimston, £5,000 was donated by the Freemasons.

Cllr Brewster said: “We are tremendously grateful to receive such a generous dontation - I know they are very excited about the project.”

Set to open in Spring next year, the new museum and art gallery will contain a mix of historic exhibitions and contemporary art, showing the many stories of St Albans, and its significance to national and international heritage.

For more information or to pledge support, please see: http://www.stalbansmuseumsandgalleriestrust.org.uk/projects-2/renaissance-st-albans/