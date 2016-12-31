Campaign against scrapyard mobile home in Colney Heath

Neighbours and a local councillor are fighting against an illegal mobile home which has been set up in a scrapyard.

The mobile home, in Roestock Lane, Colney Heath, has been parked by the owners of the scrapyard, who are living on their own land without planning permission for the home.

Councillor Chris Brazier, district councillor for Colney Heath ward, said: “It’s an old scrapyard and the family have had a large mobile home on it and they’re now living in it.

“They have linked it to water and electricity and what I have done is talked to enforcement at St Albans District Council and they have been issued with a notice to move it.

“They’ll probably apply for planning application to have a mobile home on the site.”

If the planning application is rejected, the family may appeal in order to keep living in the scrapyard.

Cllr Brazier added “The family own the scrapyard so that complicates it as well, It seems absolutely ludicrous you could put a mobile home on there but might not be able to get an extension for a house.”

St Albans district council was unable to give much information on an ongoing investigation, but a spokesman said: “This issue has been brought to the attention of our enforcement team who are looking into it.”