Call out for St Albans and Harpenden commuters to join in showdown with Thameslink and Network Rail bosses

Rail chiefs are putting themselves in the firing line next month when travellers are invited to quiz them about services between London and the district.

Representatives of Govia, which operates the Thameslink line, and from Network Rail, which owns the track and other infrastructure, will be appearing at a meeting in St Albans council chamber on Thursday, February 2.

Among those at the meeting, arranged for a council scrutiny committee, will be members of two rail user groups - the Association of Public Transport Users and the Train Suffererjettes.

A wheelchair user who regularly uses the route will also talk about his experiences.

Anyone who wants to raise an issue is invited to do so by Monday, January 30, via email to scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk

Questions can also be sent by post to the scrutiny officer, St Albans city and district council, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Street, St Albans AL1 3JE.

Submitted questions will be put to the rail executives by councillors. who will keep names and addresses confidential if asked to.

Scrutiny committee chair, Councillor Roma Mills, said: “The state of the Thameslink service is a massive issue for the tens of thousands of people living in the district who commute to London.

“There have been persistent problems with delays, cancellations, driver shortages and overcrowding while fares continue to rise and were recently described as being among the most expensive in Europe.

“I’m sure many people will want to take this opportunity to find out what Govia and Network Rail have been doing to improve services and what they are planning to do in the future.”

She added: “I welcome any questions that our residents want me to put to the rail company executives on their behalf. I am sure there will be a wide range of concerns.”

The meeting begins at 7pm will be screened on the council’s website by webcast.