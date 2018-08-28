Advanced search

Luton Airport welcomes 1.5 million passengers in September

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 October 2018

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

More than 1.5 million passengers came through Luton Airport last month, marking its busiest-ever September.

These latest passenger figures show an increase of 3.9 per cent compared to September 2017, and make this the 20th consecutive month that the airport has welcomed more than one million passengers.

The growth comes as London Luton Airport (LLA) nears the end of its £160 million transformation, which aims to increas the airport’s capacity to 18 million passengers per year by 2020. As part of the transformation, the airport has doubled its retail and dining space and opened a new boarding pier. The newly-upgraded terminal is expected to be fully open by the end of the year.

LLA CEO Nick Barton said: “The opening of the terminal marks an important new chapter in our history, and the benefits will be felt by our passengers, staff and local community alike.”

Luton Airport welcomes 1.5 million passengers in September

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

