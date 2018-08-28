Cash and clippers stolen in break-in at Redbourn barbers

Cash and clippers were stolen from Redbourn Village Barbers during a burglary. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A burglary took place over the weekend at the Village Barbers in Redbourn.

One or more burglars broke into the Village Barbers in the High Street between 5.30pm on Friday, September 28 and 8am on Saturday, September 29.

They smashed the front door and untidily searched the barbers, stealing two regular, rechargeable clippers, two mini clippers, two clipper guards, a CCTV camera, cash from the till, and a charity box also containing cash.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the burglary is asked to call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/41294/18.